World Cup winner Devine striving for WBBL glory

A WBBL title is already front of mind for Sophie Devine just weeks after claiming New Zealand's first ever T20 World Cup trophy

Amidst the jetlag and a crazy schedule, the gravity of New Zealand’s accomplishments at the T20 World Cup still haven’t set in for skipper Sophie Devine.



Speaking as the inaugural guest on the Big Bash’s new podcast, ‘The Surge’, Devine admits that it still “doesn’t feel real” to have finally led her country to glory in the T20 World Cup.

“It's so incredibly special, I don’t think it has quite sunk in yet,” Devine said.



“My whole career, that’s always what you’re trying to achieve is World Cup wins, aren’t you.

“We obviously got very close when I first started out in 2009-2010 alongside ‘Suz’ (Suzie Bates) to make the finals.



“And then had a bit of a lean patch, obviously 2016 was our last semi-final appearance and I thought we were a great chance in that tournament too.



“It was eight years between finals appearances and to be able to go all the way, it’s still really surreal to say that.”



It's been a whirlwind few weeks for Devine following that, with the White Ferns going to India following the World Cup win.



New Zealand Cricket have organised a trophy tour to celebrate the win with fans, friends and family back home, but Devine has got another accomplishment on her mind first.

A crack at the Weber WBBL|10 title looms as the next big thing for the Perth Scorchers star, with her side off to a strong start.

“I’m sure at some stage I’ll have a breather and sit with my medal for a little bit and enjoy it.”



You can catch Devine’s full chat on The Surge.

Weber WBBL|10 standings