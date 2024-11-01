All you need to know: Renegades v Scorchers

The Renegades face the Scorchers at Junction Oval with the side in red keen to get off the mark in WBBL|10

Match facts

Who: Melbourne Renegades v Perth Scorchers



What: Match 11, WBBL|10

Where: CitiPower Centre, Melbourne

When: Saturday, November 2. Bat flip at 2.15pm AEDT, first ball at 3pm AEDT.

Officials: Daryl Brigham (field), Chris Grant (field), Lisa McCabe (third), Clare Haysom (fourth), Bob Stratford (match referee)

Match squads

Renegades: Sophie Molineux (C), Emma de Broughe, Alice Capsey, Sarah Coyte, Deandra Dottin, Nicole Faltum, Milly Illingworth, Hayley Matthews, Tara Norris, Georgia Prestwidge, Naomi Stalenberg, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb



Scorchers: Sophie Devine (C), Chloe Ainsworth, Stella Campbell, Maddy Darke, Hemalatha Dayalan, Amy Edgar, Mikayla Hinkley, Ebony Hoskin, Amy Jones (England), Alana King, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Chloe Piparo

Form guide

Renegades: LL (most recent first)

The Renegades fell short against the Sixers to open the season, before getting cleaned up by the Heat in their second clash.

Scorchers: W

The Scorchers got off the mark well with a 13-run win over the Stars.

Players to watch

American recruit Tara Norris has been added to the Melbourne Renegades squad.

The 26-year-old has had stints with London Spirit, Southern Brave in The Hundred, and Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premiere League, famously becoming the first player to take a five-wicket haul on debut in the WPL

Skipper Sophie Devine and Indian international Hemalatha Dayalan have both been named in the travelling squad, after missing the Scorchers opening match against Melbourne Stars last weekend.

Head-to-head

Overall: Renegades (5 wins), Scorchers (12 wins) At CitiPower Centre: Renegades (1 win), Scorchers (2 wins) Most runs: Sophie Devine (332) Beth Mooney (329), Elyse Villani (279), Sophie Molineux (277), Danielle Wyatt (242), Most wickets: Heather Graham (12), Sophie Molineux (10), Piepa Cleary (9), Molly Strano (9), Lilly Mills (8)

Rapid stats

The Perth Scorchers have won seven of their last eight WBBL matches against the Melbourne Renegades(L1), including each of their last two; although, only once in that span has either team taken all opposition wickets on the day.

The Melbourne Renegades have lost each of their two matches in WBBL10; only twice they’ve begun a campaign on a longer losing run in the history of the competition.

The Perth Scorchers recorded a bowling dot ball rate of 55% in their opening match of WBBL10 against the Melbourne Stars – only once across their previous 27 innings in the competition they logged a higher rate.

Sophie Molineux (7) is one away from recording the outright most scores of 50+ for the Melbourne Renegades in WBBL history (also Jess Duffin– 7 and Danni Wyat-Hodge–7); although, she’s scored fewer than 40 runs in 11 of all her 12 innings against the Perth Scorchers, the only exception in that span.

Beth Mooney (Perth Scorchers) has scored 297 runs at an average of 148.5 across her last five WBBL innings against the Melbourne Renegades and is unbeaten in her last two innings against them (101* , 90, 0, 59*, 47*); infact, she’s scored 732 career runs against the Renegades

Weber WBBL|10 standings