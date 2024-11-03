Yastika overcomes jet lag, nervousness to impress in first WBBL gig

After a long injury layoff and carrying drinks through the T20 World Cup, Yastika Bhatia is embracing her first Big Bash season

Melbourne Stars opener Yastika Bhatia has admitted she was a little concerned about Sunday's 10am start against Hobart Hurricanes, with her body clock still adjusting following her belated arrival in Weber WBBL|10.

Turns out, she need not have worried, as she executed a stumping and then top-scored with 57 from 46 deliveries to steer the Stars to their second win of the season.

It followed the 28-ball 36 the left-hander hit on debut against the Sixers last Friday, having jetted in directly after India's final ODI against New Zealand in Ahmedabad two days earlier.

With her family watching on in the crowd at the CitiPower Centre, Bhatia showed her class as she struck seven fours and a six, sharing in a vital 64-run stand with former Australia captain Meg Lanning.

"Meg really helped me when I was in the middle in the Power Surge," Bhatia said.

"She told me exactly what the bowlers were going to bowl, so it helped me out in the middle."

It has been an impressive introduction to the Big Bash, with Bhatia making her debut on her 24th birthday last week after being snapped up by the Stars with pick No.21 in the draft.

"I was really nervous about today's game because it was a day game ... but thankfully I got a good sleep last night," Bhatia said, adding she was also nervous for fellow Indian Deepti Sharma, who only arrived in Australia on Friday.

"It's Diwali time at home, but it's like (being with) family over here as well – the Stars are like family to me, and I'm really enjoying my time.

"Also, my family is here, so it's a special moment for me."

This is Bhatia's first gig in an overseas T20 league and comes after a frustrating year interrupted by an injury setback, leaving the wicketkeeper-batter eager to make the most of regular game time before she returns to Indian colours for a three-game ODI series in Brisbane and Perth in December.

Bhatia suffered a grade one tear of the Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) in her left knee during India’s tour of Bangladesh in April, and then missed a subsequent series against South Africa and the Asia Cup.

She returned for last month's T20 World Cup in Dubai, but was unable to break into the XI as India failed to progress from the group stage, before returning to the one-day side for the three-game ODI series against New Zealand, making a trio of starts batting at No.3.

"I was really hungry to play," Bhatia said.

"After the injury, I was looking forward to coming back and just playing matches, to just be on the ground.

"That's what I'm really grateful for – it's tough to be out for around five months."

Bhatia is among a strong contingent of India players lighting up the WBBL this season.

New Stars teammate Sharma picked up a wicket on her club debut on Sunday, while at Brisbane Heat, Jemimah Rodrigues hit 45 in her first game in teal on Saturday, playing alongside Shikha Pandey.

Dayalan Hemalatha has linked up with Perth Scorchers and also made her debut on Saturday, while Smriti Mandhana is expected to join the Strikers squad this week ahead of their highly anticipated match against the Heat at the Gabba on November 9.

"Deepti is a special player … she perfectly fits into the group," Bhatia said.

"I've played a lot with her in the past, so I know she's a player for crunch situations."