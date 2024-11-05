Aussie openers retain licence to thrill despite stumbling start

Matt Short says he has no intentions of taking his foot off the pedal at the top of the order

Australia's new white-ball opening pair of Matt Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk will maintain a full-throttle approach despite their failure to launch in the first match of the ODI Series against Pakistan.

The hard-hitting duo, paired at the top of the order with regular opener Travis Head currently on paternity leave, managed individual scores of one (Short) and 16 (Fraser-McGurk) in a first-wicket stand of 19 at the MCG last night.

Short miscued an attempted flick over the leg side and skied a steepling catch to backward point, while Fraser-McGurk tried to muscle Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah over the infield and holed out to mid-on.

But arriving in Adelaide today for the second game of the three-match ODI Series on Friday, Short reaffirmed that both batters have been backed to go hard against the new ball and would not be revising their approach.

And if both stroke-makers find themselves in full flow, there is no expectation from the Australia team brainstrust that one will drop back a gear or two in order to play second fiddle to the other.

"The coaching staff give us both the licence just to be free," Short told reporters at Adelaide airport on Tuesday afternoon.

"I think batting with Travis Head as well, if he goes then I sort of let him go and do my thing and it's probably similar with Jake.

"It probably didn't quite come off last night but if he's seeing them well and hitting them well then I'll just let him do his thing and probably not say too much to him, just let him go and just focus on myself.

"The more important thing in a partnership is if he's struggling a bit and he's trying to work through whatever we're faced with, if there's any issues or whatnot.

"I obviously wasn't out there long enough (last night) to help him through that.

"But it's really exciting to bat with him and guys like Trav Head as well, it's nice just to watch from the other end."

With David Warner's retirement earlier this year ensuring a vacancy for an opener at the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy ODI tournament scheduled for Pakistan in February, both candidates could be excused for taking a more measured approach.

But Short, whose five innings to date as opener in 50-over internationals have yielded scores of 9, 29, 14, 58 and 1 (strike rate 123.3), is committed to maintaining the aggressive mindset that has proved so successful in domestic white-ball cricket.

Crowned Player of the Tournament in his past two BBL campaigns with Adelaide Strikers, the 28-year-old Victorian is renowned as one of the cleanest hitters of a new ball on the world stage.

And with Head expected to resume his role as opener at the Champions Trophy, Short is hopeful that aggressive intent will secure him the other regular place at the top of Australia's batting white-ball batting order.

"I came into this series with high aspirations to try and cement my spot in the team and (had) a bit of a shaky start," he said today.

"But I'm not going to go into my shell or anything like that, just going out there and keep trying to be positive and play aggressive cricket.

"What I've done in the last couple of years has been working pretty well.

"I'll stick to my game and go out there with confidence.

"I know I failed last night but I'm just going to head out there and play my same role, my same aggressive nature and hopefully it pays off."

Australia's new-look opening pair will also feel immediate familiarity when they take to the middle of Adelaide Oval on Friday.

Fraser-McGurk's rapid rise to international cricket over the past 12 months was fuelled by his shift from Victoria to South Australia last season, while Strikers' skipper Short cites Adelaide Oval as his favourite cricket venue in the world.

However, the dynamic duo will not be the only ones with a keen appreciation of the ground's vagaries.

Newly appointed Pakistan white-ball coach Jason Gillespie played his entire domestic career for South Australia as well as coaching in multiple roles over the past decade including a celebrated title with the Strikers in BBL|07.

For that reason, Short believes the visitors' multi-pronged pace attack of Naseem, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain will likely revise the short-pitched bowling tactic they regularly employed at the MCG last night.

The ploy might have yielded the wickets of Australia top-order trio Steve Smith (44), Josh Inglis (49) and Marnus Labuschagne (16) in the series opener, as they succumbed in trying to score off back-of-a-length deliveries.

But Short suggested that strategy might play into the home team's hands on Adelaide Oval's vastly different dimensions.

"We saw Pakistan's tactics with their bowling," Short said.

"Their bowlers can get their tails up and bowl some quick deliveries.

"(But) I think they might have to change that a little bit at this ground being a bit different with the shorter square boundaries.

"It's pretty much the opposite of the 'G (MCG).

"I'm really looking forward to it, it's always nice to bat on and come Friday we'll be ready to go."

Australia v Pakistan limited-overs series 2024

Australia ODI squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Pakistan ODI squad: Mohammad Rizwan, Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi

November 4: Australia won by two wickets

November 8: Adelaide Oval, 2.30pm AEDT

November 10: Perth Stadium, 2.30pm AEDT

Australia T20 squad: Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Pakistan T20 squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abbas Afridi, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Khan.

November 14: Gabba, 7.00pm AEDT

November 16: SCG: 7.00pm AEDT

November 18: Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 7.00pm AEDT

