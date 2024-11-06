Inglis named white-ball captain against Pakistan

Wicketkeeper will lead Australia in third ODI and subsequent T20s as Aussie Test stars prioritise Border-Gavaskar preparations

Josh Inglis has been named Australia's captain for the upcoming T20I Series against Pakistan and will also lead the ODI outfit in the final match of the current campaign in Perth as Test players step up their preparation for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Inglis will take over the ODI leadership from Test skipper Pat Cummins who, along with Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith, will miss the final 50-over game against Pakistan at Perth Stadium to finalise their Test program.

Pace bowlers Spencer Johnson and Xavier Bartlett have been added to the ODI squad as well as keeper-batter Josh Phillipe while another quick, Lance Morris, became part of the squad for the series opener in Melbourne while Hazlewood was on Sheffield Shield duties.

Hazlewood has joined the ODI group in Adelaide ahead of the second game of the three-match series at Adelaide Oval on Friday with Bartlett also part of that squad as travelling reserve.

With Cummins ramping up his Test preparation and Australia's incumbent T20I skipper Mitchell Marsh on paternity leave, Inglis will take over the captaincy in both the 50-over and 20-over formats for the first time.

He will become Australia's 30th one-day international captain since Bill Lawry led the team in the inaugural ODI in 1971, and 14th skipper in T20 internationals since 2005.

The 29-year-old, who was born in England, previously captained against an international outfit in 2022 when he led the Prime Minister's XI in a drawn match against West Indies.

However, he will be supported by teammates with significant playing and leadership experience for the final ODI in Perth on Sunday and the T20I fixtures against Pakistan at Brisbane (November 14), Sydney (November 16) and Hobart (November 18).

Inglis was chosen for the role ahead of long-serving white-ball teammates Adam Zampa and Marcus Stoinis, and recent captains of BBL outfits Glenn Maxwell (Melbourne Stars) and Matt Short (Adelaide Strikers).

"Josh is an integral member of the ODI and T20I teams and a highly respected player on and off the field," national selection panel chair George Bailey said in announcing the changes today.

"He has led Australia A previously and will bring strong tactical nous and a positive approach to the role.

"Josh will receive great support from the likes of Matt Short and Adam Zampa, along with senior players including Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis."

Australia v Pakistan limited-overs series 2024

Australia ODI squad: Pat Cummins (c - first two matches), Josh Inglis, (c - third match), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett (third match only), Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood (second match only), Spencer Johnson (third match only), Marnus Labuschagne (first two matches only), Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Josh Philippe (third match only), Matthew Short, Steve Smith (first two matches only), Mitchell Starc (first two matches only), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Pakistan ODI squad: Muhammad Rizwan, Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi

November 4: Australia won by two wickets

November 8: Adelaide Oval, 2.30pm AEDT

November 10: Perth Stadium, 2.30pm AEDT

Australia T20 squad: Josh Inglis (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Pakistan T20 squad: Muhammad Rizwan (c), Abbas Afridi, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Khan.

November 14: Gabba, 7.00pm AEDT

November 16: SCG: 7.00pm AEDT

November 18: Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 7.00pm AEDT

All matches live and exclusive on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports