McSweeney misses out in opening debut, Harris survives late test

New opener Nathan McSweeney fell before stumps after India A were bowled out for 161 on day one

Nathan McSweeney got a rude introduction to life as an opening batter while fellow Test contender Marcus Harris survived a testing late examination in the final 'A' series audition before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

All eyes were on McSweeney when he strode to the crease on Thursday afternoon after his decision to insert his opponents was vindicated by a strong Michael Neser-led bowling effort that rolled India A for just 161 on a grassy MCG track.

It was the adopted South Australian's first ever innings taking on the brand-new ball at first-class level and came with him now appearing the favourite to open the batting against India in the first Test in Perth later this month.

There were initially solid signs for the right-hander, who left deliveries outside his off-stump judiciously and took on the visiting quicks when they dropped short, allowing him and opening partner Harris to put on 31 in eight overs.

But Mukesh Kumar, fresh off a six-wicket haul in the first 'A' game in Mackay last week, nibbled a short-of-a-length ball away from McSweeney, who pushed at it and was caught at second slip for 14.

That came as Cameron Bancroft (3) failed to reach double digits for the sixth time in seven first-class innings after pulling Khaleel Ahmed to square leg.

Harris on the other hand got through 17.1 overs unscathed against some testing bowling from both Kumar and the lively left-arm pace of Khaleel, showing a strong temperament on a day that saw 12 wickets fall.

Australia A were 2-53 when rain brought about an early stumps with Harris (26no) and Sam Konstas (1no) at the crease.

"We saw that with their top-order as well, when you put the ball in the right area enough, these Kookaburra balls with the sharp seam on them, there's going to be seam movement," said Beau Webster, who took 3-19 from nine overs.

"We've seen that for a few years now in Shield cricket, the top order is a very hard place to bat in the country at the moment. The guys that are having success are having their work cut out for them, no doubt.

"If you can get through the new ball, it does get a bit easier. But with the class of each side's bowling attacks, both sides are going to be up against it in that first 20 to 30 overs."

With McSweeney left to watch back footage of his dismissal in the dugout late on Thursday, Harris now has the opportunity to push to add to his 14 Tests, the last of which came almost three years ago.

Selectors are expected to name the Test squad for Perth at the conclusion of this match. The only major question mark that lingers is who will get the nod to partner Usman Khawaja at the top of the order.

McSweeney had earlier delayed the start of his opening career when he inserted his opponents on a green pitch and was promptly rewarded by India A losing four wickets in the game's first 16 legal deliveries.

The procession was only one part of the early chaos. This game's most high-profile participant, 53-Test veteran KL Rahul, had been misidentified as off-spinning allrounder Tanush Kotian by the MCG scoreboard and the online stream even after he had edged Boland behind for 4.

But it was Rahul who opened the batting despite being listed on India A's team sheet at No.4. He was watching from the other end as Neser narrowly avoided dismissing skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad on his hat-trick ball after having Abhimanyu Easwaran (duck) and Sai Sudharsan (golden duck) out off consecutive balls in the first over of the match.

Easwaran and Rahul did little to advance their case to fill in for India's Test captain Rohit Sharma, who has been tipped to miss the Border-Gavaskar series opener in Perth due to personal reasons.

After punching his first ball down the ground for four, Rahul, axed from India's Test side during their recent 0-3 sweep to New Zealand, pushed at a better ball from Boland and edged behind.

Gaikwad made the same error off Neser's ensuing over to be caught at second slip to leave the visitors reeling.

Dhruv Jurel led the fightback, bringing up his half-century with a hooked six after toughing it out against some relentless bowling from Neser in particular.

The wicketkeeper-batter survived a caught-behind appeal off Boland (on 23) and a tough dropped chance in the deep by Sam Konstas (on 59) but otherwise played a smart hand in tough circumstances while shepherding the tail for the latter part of his 186-ball knock.

The 23-year-old is the back-up gloveman in India's Test squad and the visitors look well covered should star man Rishabh Pant miss any of the action this summer.

"He looked fantastic," said Webster. "He looked really well organised and went through the gears nicely I thought with the (other) batters and then the tail there. He looked a class player.

"On a day-one MCG wicket against a very good attack, it was a very impressive innings."

Australia A v India A series

Australia A squad: Nathan McSweeney (c), Cameron Bancroft, Scott Boland, Jordan Buckingham, Cooper Connolly, Ollie Davies, Brendan Doggett, Marcus Harris, Sam Konstas, Nathan McAndrew, Michael Neser, Todd Murphy, Fergus O’Neill, Jimmy Peirson, Josh Philippe, Corey Rocchiccioli, Beau Webster

India A squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran (vc), Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Baba Indrajith, Ishan Kishan (wk), Abishek Porel (wk), Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (wk)

First first-class match: Australia A won by seven wickets

Second first-class match: November 7-10: MCG, Melbourne (10.30am AEDT)

India intra-squad match abandoned in lieu of centre-wicket practice and match simulation sessions