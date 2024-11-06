Marnus mentee insists opening is no leap into the unknown

Having averaged close to 50 over the past few Shield seasons from Nos. 3 and 4, Nathan McSweeney's next challenge will come against the brand new ball

Nathan McSweeney built his game in the image of Marnus Labuschagne and favours the same spot in the order as the Test No.3, but the Australia A captain insists his elevation to take on the new ball this week is not a leap into the unknown.

McSweeney confirmed his promotion to open in the second four-day game against India A beginning Thursday at the MCG came at the behest of selection chief George Bailey.

It is a move widely interpreted as having the right-hander as a favourite to win the vacant Test opening spot against India.

But while the 25-year-old emerged as a clear standout in the opening 'A' game in Mackay, McSweeney, in first-class and List A cricket, has never batted higher than the first-drop position he occupies for his adopted state South Australia.

Beyond junior level, his opening experience is limited to a pair of BBL games for the Brisbane Heat and some early matches for his former Brisbane club team, Northern Suburbs.

Yet McSweeney, who will have his hands full against India A's quicks on a Melbourne surface that has increasingly favoured seamers in recent years, stresses it is not a major shift.

"For me, nothing really changes. Batting three for South Australia, I do similar prep with the new ball," he told cricket.com.au's Unplayable Podcast (to be released on Thursday morning).

"For me, it's try and nail the same preparation. Go out there and give myself every chance to go out and do a good job for the team.

"I haven't done it before at Shield level (but) did it quite a bit growing up and a little bit in grade cricket. Batting three, you can be in on the second ball the game.

"I'm very comfortable with it … I'm confident for sure, and hopefully I can put my best foot forward."

After McSweeney posted 39 and 88no from No.4 in the 'A' series opener, another substantial innings could tip him over the edge to partner Usman Khawaja in the first Test.

That would cap a swift rise for the well-spoken cricketer from Caboolture, having left Queensland after playing five matches in two seasons and finding his path to regular first-class cricket blocked by Khawaja, his close friend Labuschagne, Matthew Renshaw and Joe Burns.

By his own admission, McSweeney has only nailed down his spot in SA over the past two Shield campaigns, pointing to the 99no he scored against NSW in the final match of the 2021-22 season that snapped a 16-game winless streak.

That innings proved a major turning point in his career. In 15 innings before it, his top score was 35 and his first-class batting average stood at 14.14. Including the knock against the Blues, that mark has since tripled (to 46.86), having scored six hundreds in the ensuing two-and-a-bit seasons.

Not until recently though has McSweeney been seriously in Test contention. He appears unfazed by the extra attention.

"Ever since I was a kid, I wanted to play for Australia," he said. "That's the direction you train (for).

"I didn't quite nail my Shield stuff at the start, and I was able to go back and learn a lot about my game and myself, and how I want to go about it.

"Now being one of the South Australia's important players, and I feel like being captain of that side also adds a bit of extra layer of importance. It's up to me to make sure that I can make some runs to put the team in positions to win.

"So I think that stuff (leadership) has really helped me.

"It's just about embracing (the extra attention). I've got to think about it. I want to play for Australia. So does everyone that plays domestic cricket. It doesn't stop me from preparing as best I can and trying to go out and play my game.

"Unfortunately we don't have any control of what they're going to do selection-wise, so all I can control is my preparation and what will be, will be."

A Test call-up would also see a top-order reunion with Labuschagne, who became a mentor during McSweeney's early days as a rookie in the Bulls squad. The duo have remained close friends even after the latter's move to Adelaide.

The similarities between in their respective batting stances and how they play certain strokes is uncanny, with McSweeney acknowledging he had initially sought to mimic Labuschagne's approach. He believes their methods have since subtly diverged.

Both have made visits to Kookaburra's Moorabbin bat factory in Melbourne's south-eastern suburbs in recent days. McSweeney claims Labuschagne's precision to detail over even the most minute details is another example of how they differ.

"I think we have similar style of games. The areas we score in are probably quite similar," McSweeney said.

"I've probably tried to emulate (him) at times, and now I've tried to find my own way that I want to go about it (and) that's natural to me.

"I think there's definitely similarities and the same kind of philosophy when we bat. He's one of the best players in the world, so you'd be silly not try to take a few things from his book.

"I think the way we set up – we take guard on off stump most of the time. Playing in Brisbane probably forces you to do that, because you have to leave a lot of balls.

"The strengths of my game when I'm playing well is good decision making. I make the bowler bowl to me and try and put him away when he misses. Marnus does the exact same thing.

"He talks a lot about (bat) grips and everything you can possibly think of. I don't try to tinker too much with that. It's just about trying to make sure my mind's clear."

