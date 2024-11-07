Ghosts from Pakistan's past a distant echo for Adelaide ODI

Pakistan can breathe a little easier ahead of the second ODI knowing past Australian tormentors aren't playing

For all the familiar names in Australia's imposing batting line-up, it's the couple of notable absentees that will potentially buoy the spirits of Pakistan's similarly impressive pace-bowling attack heading into Friday's ODI at Adelaide Oval.

While left-armer Shaheen Shah Afridi is the only member of the current quartet of quicks to have played at international level against Australia at Adelaide, the team's earlier visits remain etched into Pakistan's collective memory.

In the most recent Test encounter in 2019, Australia piled on a monstrous first innings of 3(dec)-589 on the way to victory by an innings and 48 runs, while the previous ODI at the ground three summers earlier yielded a 57-run defeat for the visitors.

The common feature in both those bat-dominated fixtures was former Australia opener David Warner who – mercifully for Pakistan's bowlers – will get no closer to the action tomorrow than his pitch-side commentator duties with Fox Cricket.

Warner flogged Shaheen and Pakistan's other bowlers to all parts of Adelaide Oval in compiling his highest Test score, an unbeaten 335 which included a second-wicket stand of 361 with incumbent ODI batter Marnus Labuschagne.

09:29 Play video Full highlights: Warner's epic 335 not out

It was a haunting repeat of recent history for Pakistan after Warner (179 off 129 balls) and then-opening partner Travis Head (129 off 137) blasted an Australia ODI record first-wicket partnership of 284.

It was Head's second outing as opener in the 50-over format, a position he would be filling tomorrow but for paternity leave granted for this month's arrival of his second child with wife Jessica.

In place of that dynamic duo of left-handers will be equally destructive right-hand pair Matt Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk, but the revamped Australia batting order has offered hope for Pakistan's pace men.

Naseem Shah, who like Shaheen has been recalled for this current ODI and T20I tour after being axed from Pakistan's Test squad, believes his team will once again rely on their fast-bowling stocks in a bid to level the three-match series.

After Pakistan's batters posted a below-par total of 203 at the MCG last Monday, pacemen Haris Rauf (3-67) and Mohammad Hasnain (1-51) dragged their team back into the game by claiming 4-16 in 33 deliveries before Pat Cummins guided Australia home.

"We discussed all the things we did like mistakes in the batting and we will try to do better," Naseem said prior to Pakistan's training session at Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

"The bowling effort was fantastic and we will try to do it again.

01:09 Play video Rauf lights up MCG with hat-trick attempt

"We learned lots of things from that game and we will try to utilise in the next game."

Should Pakistan look to their past visits to Adelaide for inspiration for Friday's encounter, they might focus on Babar Azam's century (off 109 balls) in the Warner-dominated ODI of 2017.

Facing potentially the same front line attack as Australia might field tomorrow – quicks Mitchell Starc, Cummins and Josh Hazlewood plus spinner Adam Zampa – Babar's hundred briefly raised the prospect of a remarkable Pakistan run chase.

Another casualty of the Test-squad cull during the recent home series against England, Babar scored 37 (from 44 deliveries) before losing his off-stump to Zampa in his international return.

However, he can expect friendlier batting conditions at Adelaide Oval after Australia wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis described the MCG track for last Monday's game as "a bit two-paced with indifferent bounce".

01:57 Play video Naseem smokes four sixes in new ODI best

Naseem took part in Thursday's match eve training session after succumbing to cramp in his return to international cricket at the MCG, with a Pakistan team spokesman confirming all members of the touring party are fit and available.

"Our strength is our whole team," Naseem said today.

"We have to bat well and then bowl well.

"We have some quality batsmen and good bowlers as well, so we will fight in the next game and we will try and win.

"We always play for a win."

Australia v Pakistan limited-overs series 2024

Australia ODI squad: Pat Cummins (c - first two matches), Josh Inglis, (c - third match), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett (third match only), Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood (second match only), Spencer Johnson (third match only), Marnus Labuschagne (first two matches only), Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Josh Philippe (third match only), Matthew Short, Steve Smith (first two matches only), Mitchell Starc (first two matches only), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Pakistan ODI squad: Muhammad Rizwan, Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi

November 4: Australia won by two wickets

November 8: Adelaide Oval, 2.30pm AEDT

November 10: Perth Stadium, 2.30pm AEDT

Australia T20 squad: Josh Inglis (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Pakistan T20 squad: Muhammad Rizwan (c), Abbas Afridi, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Khan.

November 14: Gabba, 7.00pm AEDT

November 16: SCG: 7.00pm AEDT

November 18: Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 7.00pm AEDT

All matches live and exclusive on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports