JFM hopes his 'happy place' can cement opener's role

Jake Fraser-McGurk credits rapid rise to SA move as he prepares for first international in adopted home city

As he works to secure a prized place in Australia's white-ball top-order, Jake Fraser-McGurk is grateful to find himself back in his 'happy place'.

Fraser-McGurk admits his rollicking ride from Premier Cricket to the international stage in barely a year was launched by shifting from his home state Victoria to South Australia in 2023.

And it's with demonstrable excitement the 22-year-old batting whirlwind returns to Adelaide Oval for tomorrow's day-night ODI against Pakistan, where he has another opportunity to advance his case for the vacant opener's role.

With David Warner calling time on his Australia career earlier this year, Fraser-McGurk has opened three times in ODIs (for scores of 10, 41 and 16) and in three T20Is for Australia (0, 16 and 0) as well as an even half-century from No.3.

But tomorrow represents his first outing in national colours in the city he credits for raising his game to the top level, and at the venue he ranks his favourite in the world.

"It's an awesome ground, I love playing out here," Fraser-McGurk said today on the eve of Friday's second game of the three-match ODI series which the hosts' lead 1-0.

"I haven't played a lot of cricket out here, I've played more at Karen Rolton (Oval) across the road but every chance I get to play at Adelaide Oval I take it in both hands.

"It's a lovely oval, it's probably the best in the world I think."

After making his first-class and List A debuts for Victoria in 2019 aged 17, Fraser-McGurk sensed he was destined for a future in grade cricket with his contract expiring at the end of the 2022-23 season before then-SA coach (and current Pakistan supremo) Jason Gillespie threw him a lifeline.

The explosive right-hander repaid that faith with a jaw-dropping and record-breaking 29-ball One-Day Cup century at Rolton Oval a year ago, then his maiden Sheffield Shield hundred against his former team at Adelaide Oval a few weeks later.

07:23 Play video Every ball: Fraser-McGurk smashes fastest ever one-day century

He was then elevated to Australia's white-ball line-up at the start of this year when both Warner and incumbent opener Travis Heas were rested, and he is now vying with former Victoria teammate Matt Short to be Head's opening partner at the upcoming 50-over ICC Champions Trophy tournament.

"I could almost pin most of this on the move (to SA)," he said today.

01:13 Play video JFM makes Aussie history with cap No.110 in Scotland

"I don't think I'd get any of these opportunities if I stayed in Victoria and played club cricket there.

"The move here has been great.

"I've loved every minute of it and the boys in South Australia have been very welcoming.

"It's such a great environment to be around, such a great culture."

Such is his affinity for Adelaide Oval and its amenities, he spent considerable time in the venue's practice nets yesterday and again at this morning's optional training session which a number of his senior teammates forewent and opted for golf instead.

Fraser-McGurk worked closely with Australia top-order teammate Steve Smith and assistant coach Michael Di Venuto during yesterday's lengthy hit-out as the budding opener looked to tinker with his technique.

Having reached 50 just once in his past 10 white-ball innings, he focused on 'contact points' to ensure he wasn't pushing his bat too far in front of his body while maintaining his full-throttle approach.

"Just hitting the ball out of the middle of the bat really," Fraser-McGurk said when asked what signs he looked for to reassure himself he is in sharp form.

"I'm feeling really good in the nets and working on some things.

"That's the best feedback you're going to get really, especially with those nets out there with them being so good.

"You get good honest feedback straight away and that's where I see my game is at the moment."

He also echoed the thoughts of his current opening partner Short – also intimately familiar with Adelaide Oval given his starring role for Adelaide Strikers in the KFC BBL – there will be no change to their hyper-aggressive tactics against the new ball.

The fact both batters fell cheaply in last Monday's series opener at the MCG led to calls from some commentators for them to take a more measured approach at the top of the order.

But Fraser-McGurk cited the changed strategy in ODI cricket in the wake of T20's influence, and the need to ignite the innings in the first 10 overs to build a platform for a huge score as rationale for the batting blitz from both ends.

"The game's changing and that's the way we want to play our cricket, to really take on those first 10 overs instead of sort of scrapping to 240-250 which aren't really winnable scores out here," Fraser-McGurk said.

"It's getting more towards that high-300s mark is more a winnable total we think.

"And if we get off to a flyer in the first 10 then it sets up a nice platform for the boys in the middle to get past those totals.

"Me and 'Shorty' have played a fair bit here, so hopefully we can cash in tomorrow.

"Hopefully it's a nice wicket and some short boundaries that can get cleared."

Australia v Pakistan limited-overs series 2024

Australia ODI squad: Pat Cummins (c - first two matches), Josh Inglis, (c - third match), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett (third match only), Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood (second match only), Spencer Johnson (third match only), Marnus Labuschagne (first two matches only), Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Josh Philippe (third match only), Matthew Short, Steve Smith (first two matches only), Mitchell Starc (first two matches only), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Pakistan ODI squad: Muhammad Rizwan, Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi

November 4: Australia won by two wickets

November 8: Adelaide Oval, 2.30pm AEDT

November 10: Perth Stadium, 2.30pm AEDT

Australia T20 squad: Josh Inglis (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Pakistan T20 squad: Muhammad Rizwan (c), Abbas Afridi, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Khan.

November 14: Gabba, 7.00pm AEDT

November 16: SCG: 7.00pm AEDT

November 18: Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 7.00pm AEDT

All matches live and exclusive on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports