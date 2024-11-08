Hazlewood returns for Australia as Pakistan opt to bowl

Pakistan are unchanged after their narrow loss in the first ODI

Australia will be batting first in the second ODI after Pakistan captain Muhammad Rizwan won the toss and chose to bowl first in Adelaide.

The hosts will be looking to wrap up the series after a nervy two-wicket win in the first match in Melbourne on Monday.

Australia XI: Matt Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steve Smith, Josh Inglis (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood Pakistan XI: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan (c, wk), Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood returns to the XI following his successful stint with New South Wales in the Sheffield Shield, replacing state teammate Sean Abbott.

Pakistan are unchanged, keeping their four-pronged pace attack that worked so well in the latter stages of the MCG encounter.

Jake Fraser-McGurk returns to the home ground of his adopted state South Australia, although the rookie opener admits he hasn't played much at the iconic venue.

"I haven't played a lot of cricket out here, I've played more at Karen Rolton (Oval) across the road but every chance I get to play at Adelaide Oval I take it in both hands," Fraser-McGurk told reporters on Thursday.

"It's a lovely oval, it's probably the best in the world I think."

The visitors meanwhile have a disastrous recent record in Adelaide but will be buoyed by the fact that nemesis David Warner is no longer in the Aussie lineup.