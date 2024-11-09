Magical Lee strikes WBBL record score to lead Hurricanes win

Lizelle Lee has scored an enormous century to lift the Hurricanes to a big win

A WBBL record century from South African opener Lizelle Lee has powered the Hobart Hurricanes to a convincing win over Perth Scorchers at the SCG.

Lee blasted 12 sixes in a WBBL individual record score of 150 not out to lead the Hurricanes to 3-203 before the Scorchers were bowled out for 131 to complete the encounter.

Lee also struck 12 fours in her 75-ball 150 not out to lead the Hurricanes' third win of the season.

The 32-year-old reached her century with a six over long on and brought up her 150 off the final ball of the innings.

Her score eclipsed Grace Harris's 136 last year.

It was a big turnaround in form for Lee, who had scored just 71 in her five previous WBBL innings this season, with a top score of 38.

"I have to give credit to everybody in our team that kept on believing in me and when I was doubting myself and crying and couldn't stop they were there and also my family supported me so much," Lee told Seven.

She dominated a third-wicket stand of 114 with captain Elyse Villani, who contributed just 14.

"Elyse batted a fair bit with me and she just kept telling me to stay calm and follow my process and that's what I did," Lee said.

After scoring 23 not out, Heather Graham took 3-24 to lead the Hurricanes' bowling attack as Lauren Smith and Molly Strano took two each.

Chloe Ainsworth top scored for the Scorchers in the chase with 41 from 27 balls coming in at number eight.

