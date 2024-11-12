WBBL, U19 World Cup talent set to shine at age-group National Championships

Under 19 Female Championships will kick-off the underage competitions with the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup in sight

Cricket Australia has announced the schedule for the 2024-25 National Talent Pathway Championships, with the four underage national tournaments – Under-19 Female, Under-19 Male, Under-16 Female, Under-17 Male – to be played across December and January.

The spotlight will be on the U19 Female National Championships – the first of the four tournaments – with it being the last opportunity for players to make their case for January's ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup in Malaysia.

The competition that will be held in Perth from 6 – 13 December is likely to feature some of the names that have already left a mark in the ongoing WBBL|10.

Fifteen-year-old Caoimhe Bray has not only created buzz with the pronunciation of her name – 'Keeva' – but also with her all-round efforts for the Sydney Sixers. The youngest player to feature in the WBBL has also represented the Young Matildas football team as a goalkeeper this year.

Bray played for NSW Country in last year's cricket tournament and was part of the Australian U19 squad for the tri-series against New Zealand and Sri Lanka in September.

Melbourne Stars opener Ines McKeon, who has represented France in 16 T20Is, is also likely to feature in the tournament. The 17-year-old Western Australian played in the September tri-series and scored a half-century on her WBBL debut.

McKeon's state teammate Chloe Ainsworth has already represented Australia on the global stage – she was part of the squad for the inaugural ICC Women's U19 World Cup in 2023 – and will sneak into the age eligibility band for the 2025 edition by two weeks.

The tournament criteria requires players to be under the age of 19 on 31 August 2024, making the pace allrounder, who celebrated her 19th birthday on 14 September this year, a contender for her second U19 World Cup appearance.

Ainsworth had a breakthrough WBBL season for the Perth Scorchers last year, impressing with her pace and ability to take out the stumps. In the ongoing season she has taken nine wickets in six innings and has the best economy rate (5.04) of any bowler in the competition.

00:33 Play video Ainsworth removes Lee, Graham in dream debut over

The U19 Male National Championships that follow in Adelaide will have U19 Men's World Cup winner Oliver Peake turning up for Victoria. Peake was named as a non-travelling reserve for that tournament but had to fly in after Australia's first game as an injury replacement and played important knocks in the semi-final and final.

Since lifting the ICC trophy in February, Peake has toured India with the Australian U19 side in September and October. The left-hander captained the team in the second of the two Youth Tests in Chennai, where he also notched a century.

The U16 Female National Championships will return to Ballarat for the second consecutive year, while Launceston will host the U17 Male tournament.

"The National Championships are an integral part of the Australian Cricket Pathway system, and we’re delighted our players will have the opportunity to represent their states and territories again this season," Sonya Thompson Cricket Australia's Head of National Development Sonya Thompson said.



"There has been an impressive record of players progressing from our underage championships into elite competitions and we look forward to watching the development of this year's group.

Final schedules and broadcast details for each of the Championships are yet to be confirmed.

2024-25 Cricket Australia Underage National Championships Schedule