Lightning delays toss, Inglis' first T20 in charge

It was the threat of lightning, not rain, that has delayed the start of play in Brisbane

The coin toss for the opening match for the T20 series between Australia and Pakistan has been delayed due to lighting around the Gabba.

The sun was shining as teams arrived for their warmups around 4pm local time, but within an hour. dark, gloomy clouds descended over the Brisbane venue and pitch covers were extended.

With reports of lightning strikes in the area, security ordered players and officials off the field, and requested that patrons move back from the fence and under the cover of grandstands.

All this took place with barely a drop of rain falling before the scheduled toss time of 5:30pm local (6.30pm AEDT).

Should play get underway, all eyes will be on Australia's top order as the home side looks to recover from a humbling ODI series defeat.

The toss has been delayed due to some lightning around the Gabba #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/7x2LSpJ7Lm — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 14, 2024

Stand-in skipper Josh Inglis, who will become the 14th man to captain Australia in T20s, said the onus was on the batters to make amends in the 20-over matches after being bowled out in just 35 and 31.5 overs in the final two 50-over matches.

"They were big losses, and it's probably not something we're very used to," Inglis said on Wednesday.

"To be honest, the batting group didn't score enough runs, and that's on us to rectify that this week."

More to come.

Australia v Pakistan T20Is 2024

November 14: Gabba, 7.00pm AEDT

November 16: SCG: 7.00pm AEDT

November 18: Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 7.00pm AEDT

All matches live and exclusive on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports

Australia T20 squad: Josh Inglis (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Philippe, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Pakistan T20 squad: Muhammad Rizwan (c), Abbas Afridi, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Khan.