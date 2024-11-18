WBBL Team of the Decade: top all-round contenders

As fans select their WBBL Team of the Decade, we’ve dug into the stats of the top contenders for each role

Fan voting is now open for the WBBL Team of the Decade.

To help you decide which players will make your best 12, we are digging into the stats and best performances for the main contenders.

So far we've looked at the wicketkeepers and batters, and today it's the allrounders in focus.

Voting will be open until November 24 on the Big Bash App.

The panel will then review and combine public votes with their own selections to finalise the 12-player side, which will be announced ahead of the Weber WBBL|10 Final on Sunday, December 1.

Ellyse Perry (Sydney Sixers)

Seasons: 10 | Matches: 132 | Runs: 4589 | SR: 108.97 | Best: 103* | 50s: 31 | 100s: 2 | Wickets: 70 | Eco: 7.08 | BBI: 5-22

Be it with the bat, ball or as captain, Perry has been the face of the Sixers for a decade. Her roles have shifted slightly throughout that period – she spent some time down the order when the club recruited overseas openers – and has shown her class in improving her game, boosting her strike rate as the game has evolved. She remains a key weapon with the ball, and is the only player to have captained the one club through all 10 seasons.

02:30 Play video Ellyse Perry starts WBBL|10 with 81 from 38 balls

Sophie Devine (Adelaide Strikers, Perth Scorchers)

Seasons: 10 | Matches: 127 | Runs: 3886 | SR: 127.87 | Best: 106 | 50s: 22 | 100s: 4 | Wickets: 103 | Eco: 7.40 | BBI: 5-41

Devine started her career at the Strikers, but since WBBL|06 has been leading the Scorchers. No one has hit more sixes in WBBL history than Devine, whose total of 144 maximums is yards ahead of second-ranked Lizelle Lee’s 95. The New Zealand veteran has hit four Big Bash tons and was a key part of the Scorchers’ maiden title win in WBBL|07.

01:57 Play video Devastating Devine smacks five consecutive sixes

Ashleigh Gardner (Sydney Sixers)

Seasons: 10 | Matches: 133 | Runs: 2587 | SR: 121.17 | Best: 114 | 50s: 13 | 100s: 1 | Wickets: 97 | Eco: 7.11 | BBI: 4-23

Gardner launched her international career when she hit 414 runs in WBBL|02, while she has evolved into a key weapon with her off-spin as her career has progressed. Her WBBL|08 campaign is the standout, where she hit 339 runs and took 23 wickets to be named Player of the Tournament.

00:55 Play video Gardner's four-wicket haul keeps Thunder in check

Marizanne Kapp (Melbourne Stars, Perth Scorchers, Sydney Sixers, Sydney Thunder)



Seasons: 10 | Matches: 132 | Runs: 1359 | SR: 107.26 | Best: 68 | 50s: 5 | Wickets: 130 | Eco: 5.60 | BBI: 4-10

While some other imports have come and gone, Kapp has been a consistent face in the WBBL since day one. During her time at the Sixers the club won two championships (although she was forced to miss one of the finals through international commitments) while she was player of the match when the Scorchers claimed their first trophy in 2021. After a season at the Thunder, Kapp has now made the Stars her home for the next three years. She was the first overseas player to take one hundred wickets, and her economy rate is one of the best going around.

05:44 Play video Kapp hat-trick leads Sixers to emphatic win

Harmanpreet Kaur (Melbourne Renegades, Sydney Thunder)

Seasons: 5 | Matches: 62 | Runs: 1440 | SR: 117.16 | Best: 81 | 50s: 7 | Wickets: 36 | Eco: 7.51 | BBI: 4-27

Harmanpreet started her WBBL career at the Sydney Thunder, where she immediately made headlines as she hit 296 runs at 59 in WBBL|02. Her most impactful season to date came in WBBL|07 for the Renegades, when she powered their run into the finals and was named Player of the Tournament after dominating with both bat and ball.

03:37 Play video Every six: Harmanpreet clubs 18 sixes in Renegades red

Grace Harris (Brisbane Heat, Melbourne Renegades)

Seasons: 10 | Matches: 127 | Runs: 2820 | SR: 130.79 | Best: 136* | 50s: 13 | 100s: 3 | Wickets: 66 | Eco: 6.90 | BBI: 4-15

When you think of the most iconic moments in WBBL history, Harris’ name pops up over and over again. The Heat opener hit the first ever WBBL century back in WBBL|01, the fastest WBBL century at the Gabba in WBBL|04 and until last week, held the record for highest ever WBBL score, against the Scorchers last season. ‘Stuff it, I’ll hit it anyway’, anyone?

00:42 Play video 'Stuff it!' Harris smashes six with broken bat

Tahlia McGrath (Adelaide Strikers)



Seasons: 10 | Matches: 137 | Runs: 2331 | SR: 107.36 | Best: 93* | 50s: 8 | Wickets: 88 | Eco: 7.06 | BBI: 4-13

McGrath's strongest all-round WBBL campaign came in WBBL|07 when she averaged 42 with the bat and picked up 12 wickets as the Strikers finished runners-up. She then captained her club to back-to-back WBBL titles, with her skills with bat, ball and as a leader all pivotal in that success.

01:13 Play video Tahlia McGrath takes a career-best haul

Heather Graham (Hobart Hurricanes, Perth Scorchers)

Seasons: 10 | Matches: 135 | Runs: 1547 | SR: 105.16 | Best: 55* | 50s: 2 | Wickets: 140 | Eco: 7.09 | BBI: 3-12

Graham’s all-round skills have been a major asset to her two clubs throughout the WBBL’s 10 seasons, with WBBL|04 a particularly memorable campaign that saw the allrounder take out the Scorchers' MVP award and be named in the WBBL Team of the Tournament. She played a key role in Perth's WBBL|07 title before moving to the Hurricanes.

00:34 Play video Carey's classic leaves Inglis stunned

Nicola Carey (Hobart Hurricanes, Sydney Thunder)

Seasons: 10 | Matches: 133 | Runs: 1650 | SR: 103.06 | Best: 64* | 50s: 5 | Wickets: 132 | Eco: 7.22 | BBI: 4-12

Whether she has been wearing the lime green or the purple, Carey has been a consistent weapon with the ball throughout her nine WBBL seasons, while also being a gun fielder. Her batting has been less consistent, but in WBBL|10 she appears to be in career-best form, striking at 122 batting in a new role at No.3.

* Statistics current to November 18