Third T20I: Aussies go unchanged in hope for clean sweep

Australia have won the toss and chosen to field first in the final T20 against Pakistan

Australia have kept the same XI for the third straight match as they chase a clean sweep in the T20I series against Pakistan.

The visitors meanwhile have left out captain and wicketkeeper Muhammad Rizwan, who has been rested, with Salman Ali Agha taking his place at the toss and choosing to bat first when the coin fell his way.

Nathan Ellis will play his first match in front of his adopted home crowd, with 24 of his 27 internationals to date having been played overseas.

Australia XI: Matt Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis (c, wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson Pakistan XI: Babar Azam, Sahibzada Farhan, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Usman Khan, Salman Ali Agha (c), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem

Recently retired Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade accompanied by his family after being honoured before play with a gift // Getty

The Australian players and support staff formed a tight huddle before play to honour recently retired wicketkeeper and new assistant coach Matthew Wade.

Long-time teammate George Bailey spoke and presented a framed photo as Wade was accompanied by his wife, children and parents.

Left-arm quick Jahandad Khan makes his debut for Pakistan, coming in for Naseem Shah.

Haseebullah Khan, who played in the first T20I in Brisbane, will take the gloves in Rizwan’s absence.

Clear skies are expected tonight in Hobart, along with a healthy crowd of around 8,000 fans according to the latest estimates.

Australia v Pakistan T20Is 2024

November 14: Australia won by 29 runs at the Gabba

November 16: Australia won by 13 runs at the SCG

November 18: Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 7.00pm AEDT

Australia T20 squad: Josh Inglis (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Philippe, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Pakistan T20 squad: Muhammad Rizwan (c), Abbas Afridi, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Khan.