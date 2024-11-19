All you need to know: Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Stars

Melbourne Stars finals hopes are on the line in this clash against the Sydney Thunder

Match facts

Who: Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Stars

What: Match 33, Weber WBBL|10

Where: Drummoyne Oval, Sydney

When: Wednesday, November 20. Bat flip at 5.25pm AEDT, first ball at 6.10pm AEDT

Officials: Troy Penman (Field), Mitchell Claydon (Field), Roberto Howard (Third), Bede Sajowitz (Fourth) and Joanne Broadbent (Referee)

Match Squads

Sydney Thunder: Phoebe Litchfield (C), Georgia Adams, Chamari Athapaththu, Sam Bates, Ella Briscoe, Hannah Darlington, Sienna Eve, Shabnim Ismail, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Taneale Peschel, Georgia Voll, Tahlia Wilson

Melbourne Stars: Annabel Sutherland (c), Yastika Bhatia, Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Maisy Gibson, Liv Henry, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Ines McKeon, Sophie Reid, Deepti Sharma

Form Guide:

Sydney Thunder: NRWLWW (Most recent first)

Sydney Thunder couldn’t notch a win in the Sydney Smash after rain stopped play in the second innings.

Melbourne Stars: LLLWW

The Stars suffered their third loss in a row when the Heat easily accounted for the side in Sydney.

Players to watch:

Since moving down to the Thunder Georgia Voll has been a new player. She has made the opening spot at the Thunder her own, making two scores over 90, including her 97 not out on the MCG against the Scorchers.

Kim Garth has shown off her all round skills this season for the Stars, taking wickets and pinch hitting with the bat. Garth top scored for her side in their loss to the Heat and also took the key wicket of Grace Harris.

02:33 Play video Georgia Voll wins it off her own bat with 97*

Head-to-head

What's on the line

The Melbourne Stars season hangs by a thread and their slim finals chances hinge on the result of this match up.

If the Stars can manage upsetting the Thunder, they will keep their small chance of making it into the top four alive but a loss will dash all hopes of a finals appearance.

The Thunder sit on the other side of the equation with their finals place almost sewn up. If they win this game, they’ll have one hand on a finals finish and also the top spot.

Weber WBBL|10 standings