The Surge Pod: How Georgia Voll one-upped her mentor

Sydney Thunder opener Georgia Voll joins The Surge Podcast following her 97no against the Perth Scorchers and tells the brilliant story about her friendship with Beth Mooney

It was a poetic end at the MCG last Friday, where the Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder faced-off in a thriller.



It was a classic master v apprentice battle, as Beth Mooney and Georgia Voll both scored 97 runs each.



The 30-year-old Mooney made the most of her chances to lead the Scorchers to 170 runs.

Not to be outdone, 21-year-old Voll worked her way to 97no and got the Thunder home in convincing fashion.



Running out of time to score a century really didn’t bother Voll, with the victory the only focus in her mind.

"To be honest I was not thinking about that (the 100). I was more thinking about getting the job done," Voll told The Surge podcast.



"It was just nice to win that game I think, I don’t really care about the hundred."



But the thought of one-upping her mentor was sweet for Voll.



"It was really nice to get one up on her," she continued.

"I think she a bit angry at me after the game, but I think she was pretty happy for me as well which was nice."



The two first met in when a young Voll joined the Queensland set up and was immediately starstruck by Mooney.



"She took me under her wing when I first started up in Queensland when I was about 16,” Voll recounted.



"She offered to throw me balls and I actually said no because I was too scared of her.

"One day I finally said yes and it has gone from there.



"She’s been a massive part in my career so far ... I love doing some upper body with her at the gym and she always makes me do lower body so she can beat me,” Voll said.

