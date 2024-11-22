Cricket.com.au's WBBL team of the decade

With voting now open for the WBBL Team of the Decade, the team at cricket.com.au have put their heads together and selected their best XII of the last 10 years

Fan voting for the WBBL Team of the Decade will be open until November 24 on the Big Bash App.

The expert selection panel appointed by the league will then review and combine public votes with their own selections to finalise the official 12-player side.

The official WBBL Team of the Decade will be announced ahead of the Weber WBBL|10 Final on Sunday, December 1.

1. Beth Mooney (Perth Scorchers, Brisbane Heat)

Matches: 141 | Runs: 5001 | Ave: 46.30 | SR: 125.24 | 100s/50s: 3/43 | HS: 102

Mooney was probably the most straightforward choice, given her ridiculously consistent record that saw her score 400+ runs in each of the first nine WBBL seasons. Mooney is a three-time title winner and has hit three WBBL centuries, however, her most memorable performance is her heroics in the WBBL|04 final, where she battled through heat and illness to steer the Heat to their first title with her 46-ball 65.

2. Alyssa Healy (wk) (Sydney Sixers)

Matches: 120 | Runs: 3006 | Ave: 26.83 | SR: 134.37 | 100s/50s: 5/15 | HS: 112* | Ct: 56 | St: 45

There is no shortage of prolific openers who were considered to accompany Healy at the top of the order. But her powerful striking, her five WBBL centuries and skills behind the stumps - with a higher dismissals-per-innings ratio than Mooney - saw her get the nod both as opener and with the wicketkeeping gloves.

3. Ellyse Perry (Sydney Sixers)

Matches: 133 | Runs: 4656 | SR: 109.19 | 100s/50s: 2/32 | HS: 103* | Wickets: 70 | Econ: 7.08 | BBI: 5-22

Another player who demanded inclusion, with a record that speaks for itself. Be it with the bat, ball or as captain, Perry has been the face of the Sixers for a decade. Her roles have shifted slightly throughout that period – she spent some time down the order when the club recruited overseas openers – and has shown her class in improving her game, boosting her strike rate as the game has evolved. She remains a key weapon with the ball and is the only player to have captained the one club through all 10 seasons.

4. Meg Lanning (Melbourne Stars, Perth Scorchers)

Matches: 97 | Runs: 3166 | Ave: 39.08 | SR: 120.24 | 100s/50s: 1/31 | HS: 101

Since facing the first ever ball in the WBBL Meg Lanning has been a force in the competition. She has taken out the Player of the Tournament, is the all-time leading run scorer for the Stars, won the club's MVP three times and has been named in the Team of the Tournament three times. While a championship has alluded Lanning, she remains one of the WBBL’s best performers.

5. Sophie Devine (c) (Perth Scorchers, Adelaide Strikers) ✈

Matches: 129 | Runs: 3932 | SR: 127.49 | 100s/50s: 4/22 | HS: 106 | Wickets: 105 | Econ: 7.40 | BBI: 5-41

Devine started her career at the Strikers, but since WBBL|06 has been leading the Scorchers. No one has hit more sixes in WBBL history than Devine, whose total of 144 maximums is yards ahead of second-ranked Lizelle Lee’s 95. The New Zealand veteran has hit four Big Bash tons and was a key part of the Scorchers’ maiden title win in WBBL|07.

Devine has spent time in the middle-order for the Scorchers in recent seasons and that's where she finds herself in this team. She takes the captaincy reigns ahead of several other strong candidates including Meg Lanning, Jess Jonassen and Ellyse Perry.

6. Ashleigh Gardner (Sydney Sixers)

Matches: 134 | Runs: 2604 | SR: 121.171| 100s/50s: 1/13 | HS: 114 | Wickets: 101 | Econ: 7.09 | BBI: 4-21

Gardner launched her international career when she hit 414 runs in WBBL|02, while she has evolved into a key weapon with her off-spin as her career has progressed. Her WBBL|08 campaign is the standout, where she hit 339 runs and took 23 wickets to be named Player of the Tournament.

7. Marizanne Kapp (Melbourne Stars, Sydney Thunder, Perth Scorchers, Sydney Sixers) ✈

Matches: 133 | Runs: 1360 | SR: 107 | 100s/50s: 0/5 | HS: 68* | Wickets: 133 | Econ: 5.60 | BBI: 4-10

Kapp has made her mark on every club she has been involved with over the last decade, and her ability to stand up in the biggest matches was a significant factor in her selection. During her time at the Sixers the club won two championships (although she was forced to miss one of the finals through international commitments) while she was player of the match when the Scorchers claimed their first trophy in 2021. After a season at the Thunder, Kapp has now made the Stars her home for the next three years. She was the first overseas player to take one hundred wickets, and her economy rate is one of the best going around.

8. Jess Jonassen (Brisbane Heat)

Matches: 143 | Runs: 2168 | SR: 115.19 | 100s/50s: 0/6 | HS: 67* | Wickets: 170 | Econ: 6.59 | BBI: 4-13

The WBBL’s leading wicket taker of all time, Jess Jonassen, was the Brisbane Heat’s marquee signing ahead of the inaugural season and that decision has paid off in spades for the club. The left-arm spinner has been named in the team of the tournament four times, was the club's MVP in WBBL|05 and holds the record for most wickets for the Heat. A two-time champion Jonassen has made a significant contribution to the club over her career.

9. Amanda-Jade Wellington (Adelaide Strikers)

Matches: 142 | Wickets: 157 | Econ: 6.78 | Ave: 19.77 | BBI: 5-8

Wellington is one of the all-time leading WBBL wicket takers, has claimed the second-best WBBL figures of 5-8 not once but twice, and was player of the WBBL|09 final.

10. Molly Strano (Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Renegades)

Matches: 136 | Wickets: 158 | Econ: 6.60 | Ave: 19.63 | BBI: 5-15

Molly Strano claimed a couple of 'firsts' for the WBBL over the years. The spinner was the first player to take a five-wicket haul when she dismantled the Melbourne Stars in the Melbourne Derby on the MCG. She was also the first player to reach 100 WBBL wickets showing off her consistency over the years of the competition. To top it off she sits first as the all-time wicket taker for the Renegades and second for the Hurricanes.

11. Megan Schutt (Adelaide Strikers)

Matches: 137 | Wickets: 149 | Econ: 5.91 | Ave: 20.15 | BBI: 6-19

Megan Schutt holds plenty of records as one of the competition's premier fast bowlers. The Strikers seamer has the best figures ever recorded in competition history and is the only player to take six wickets in a WBBL game. Schutt is just one wicket away from becoming the first fast bowler to take 150 WBBL wickets and is also the most economical bowler on this list. A two-time champion of the WBBL, she also won the Striker’s MVP in their two title winning years, exemplifying the importance she brings to the Strikers bowling attack.

12. Heather Graham (Hobart Hurricanes, Perth Scorchers)

Matches: 135 | Runs: 1549 | SR: 104.73 | 100s/50s: 0/2 | HS: 55* | Wickets: 140 | Econ: 7.11 | BBI: 3-12

Graham’s all-round skills have been a major asset to her two clubs throughout the WBBL’s 10 seasons, with WBBL|04 a particularly memorable campaign that saw the allrounder take out the Scorchers' MVP award and be named in the WBBL Team of the Tournament. She played a key role in Perth's WBBL|07 title before moving to the Hurricanes.

Coach: Luke Williams (Adelaide Strikers)

Matches: 91 | Won: 53 | Lost: 35 | NR: 3 | Titles: 2 (2022, 2023)

There were a few candidates for 'coach of the decade' with those who had overseen title wins eligible for selection. Williams is one of two coaches to have won back-to-back titles alongside former Sixers mentor Ben Sawyer, and he gets the nod for this team after seeing the Strikers made finals four times in five seasons, a run that included their WBBL|09 and |10 titles.

* Statistics current to November 22

