All you need to know: Perth Scorchers v Hobart Hurricanes

A spot in the finals is on offer as the Scorchers host the Hurricanes at the WACA

Match facts

Who: Perth Scorchers v Hobart Hurricanes

What: Match 38, Weber WBBL|10

Where: WACA Ground, Perth

When: Saturday, November 23. Bat flip at 5.10pm local time (8.10pm AEDT), first ball at 5.55pm local time (8.55pm AEDT)

How to watch: Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Officials: Ahmad Khan (Field), Jamie Thomas (Field), Ashlee Gibbons (Third), Jarryd Buscall (Fourth), Charlie Burke (Referee)

Match Squads

Perth Scorchers: Sophie Devine (c), Chloe Ainsworth, Maddy Darke, Hemalatha Dayalan, Amy Edgar, Brooke Halliday, Mikayla Hinkley, Ebony Hoskin, Alana King, Carly Leeson, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Chloe Piparo

Hobart Hurricanes: Elyse Villani (c), Suzie Bates, Kathryn Bryce, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee, Rosemary Mair, Tabatha Seville, Amy Smith, Lauren Smith, Molly Strano, Callie Wilson

Form Guide:

Perth Scorchers: TLLWL (Most recent first)

A super over was not enough to separate the Scorchers and the Sixers in the most recent game.

Hobart Hurricanes: LLWWL

The Hurricanes have lost the last two games after struggling with the bat.

Players to watch:

Mikayla Hinkley rescued the Scorchers from what looked like a loss, with Beth Mooney falling at the start of the super over against the Sixers. Hinkley's 14 off four balls saved the day.



Nicola Carey continued her strong season with another three wickets for the Hurricanes in their most recent game.

09:19 Play video Sydney Sixers v Perth Scorchers | WBBL|10

Head-to-head

What's on the line

It's the last game of the regular season for both sides and a win will lock up a place in the finals for one of these teams.

Weber WBBL|10 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Sydney Thunder Women THU 9 6 2 0 1 0.294 0 13 2 Melbourne Renegades Women REN 9 6 3 0 0 0.307 0 12 3 Brisbane Heat Women HEA 9 6 3 0 0 0.276 0 12 4 Perth Scorchers Women SCO 9 4 4 1 0 -0.091 0 9 5 Hobart Hurricanes Women HUR 9 4 5 0 0 0.104 0 8 6 Sydney Sixers Women SIX 9 3 4 1 1 -0.367 0 8 7 Adelaide Strikers Women STR 9 3 6 0 0 -0.357 0 6 8 Melbourne Stars Women STA 9 2 7 0 0 -0.205 0 4 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

