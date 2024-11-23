All you need to know: Melbourne Stars v Adelaide Strikers

The Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers will hope to finish their season on a high at Citi Power Centre.

Match facts

Who: Melbourne Stars v Adelaide Strikers

What: Match 39, Weber WBBL|10

Where: Citi Power Centre, Melbourne

When: Sunday, November 23. Bat flip at 9.15am AEDT, first ball at 10.00am AEDT

How to watch: Channel 7, 7+, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here

For all matches in WBBL|10 there will be a Weber Baby Q up for grabs during the innings break. Fans can simply scan the QR code on the big screen to compete in trivia on their phone. The fan with the most correct answers in the fastest time will win.

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials: Chris Grant (Field), Lisa McCabe (Field), Clare Haysom (Third), Gaurav Bawa (Fourth), Sarah Elliot (Referee), Bob Parry (Referee)

Match Squads

Melbourne Stars:



Adelaide Strikers:

Form Guide:

Melbourne Stars: LLLWL (Most recent first)

It's been a tough end to the season for the Stars who saw their finals hopes fade with three losses in a row.

Adelaide Strikers: WWLLL (Most recent first)

The Strikers have been able to find some joy late in the season with back-to-back wins over the Scorchers and Hurricanes that brought an end to a tough start to the competition for the side.

Players to watch:

Tahlia McGrath has led from the front for the Strikers in their recent uptick in performance. The Strikers captain has contributed strongly with bat and ball including career best figures against the Hurricanes.

Melbourne Star's Sophie Day may not have been able to reach the heights of last season but the Stars have just re-signed the young gun for another two-years alongside fellow young gun Rhys McKenna.

01:13 Play video Tahlia McGrath takes a career-best haul

Head-to-head

What's on the line

This game will be all about pride for the Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers with both sides failing to live up to expectations in WBBL|10.

The season will be particularly disappointing for the Strikers who were looking to become the first Big Bash team to take out three championships in a row but a win over the Stars will stop them from taking out the wooden spoon instead this year.

After a couple of lean years in the competition, the Stars loaded up with talent ahead of WBBL|10 but they couldn't find their groove, and despite the result will slump to a bottom two finish for the second year in a row.

Weber WBBL|10 standings