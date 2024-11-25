Stars part ways head coach after horror WBBL season

Club mutually parts ways with head coach Jonathan Batty after disastrous last placed finish in WBBL|10

Melbourne Stars' horror Weber WBBL|10 campaign has claimed its first scalp with the club parting ways with head coach Jonathan Batty.

The Stars finished last in WBBL|10 standings, winning just two of their 10 games to miss the finals for the fourth straight season, which includes all three years of Batty's tenure.

The 50-year-old's contract expired on Sunday night at the end of regular season with the club and coach mutually opting not to negotiate a new deal.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time working with a wonderful group of people and I'd like to wish the players and the club the very best for the future," Batty said in a club statement released on Monday afternoon.

The former Surrey and Gloucestershire cricketer was at the helm of the Stars for three seasons, having been appointed in 2022 ahead of WBBL|08 after leading Oval Invincibles to England's inaugural women's Hundred title.

"We'd like to thank Jonathan and his commitment to the Stars over the last three years," Stars general manager Blair Crouch said.

"We feel like the list is in a position to achieve success and ultimately, we have again fallen short of making the WBBL finals."

Crouch's statement reflected the sentiment the Stars have again underachieved due to the talent they possess, with a unit boasting of former Australian captain Meg Lanning, and national team mainstays Annabel Sutherland and Kim Garth.

Batty acknowledged his side didn't perform to its potential after a close loss to Sydney Thunder last Wednesday eliminated them from the running for a finals place.

"The group worked really hard. There was a huge level of expectation on the side we have got here, and we have underperformed," he said in a video released by the club.

"You make your own luck, and we haven't played well enough. We missed quite a few catches and run outs as well, and those times when you need a partnership to build, we have given away a wicket or two easily and cheaply.

"You get into a losing cycle and it's very difficult to break that."

The three years with the Englishman at the helm saw the side drop by a ladder by a position with each season. After finishing fifth in the year immediately preceding his appointment, the Stars ended up placed sixth, seventh, and ultimately, last under Batty.

This period also had the Stars unit going through constant change – in leadership and personnel – and Batty worked with three different captains over three seasons.

In 2022, Lanning's absence saw Nicole Faltum – who has since moved to Melbourne Renegades – in charge.

While Lanning returned at the beginning of the next season, she took an indefinite break after announcing her international retirement with Sutherland taking over the captaincy duties.

Entering the 2024-25 season, the young Australian allrounder was made the permanent captain as the Stars looked to make big changes to their squad.

South African allrounder Marizanne Kapp, who Batty has worked with in Women's Premier League and The Hundred, was secured as a marquee player and India's Deepti Sharma and Yastika Bhatia were drafted in a significant shift in the team's overseas recruiting strategy, which had previously focused on English talent.

The side started with two wins in their first three games this season before the wheels came off in back-to-back Melbourne derbies against the eventual table-toppers Renegades.

They never recovered from those losses and were winless in their last seven games of the season, which ended with a washed-out game against seventh-placed Adelaide Strikers at the CitiPower Centre, taking away their shot at avoiding the wooden spoon.

Batty continues to be associated with the Invincibles in The Hundred and the Delhi Capitals in the WPL, where he has steered the side to back-to-back finals.

The Stars have begun their search for a new head coach for next season.

