Thunder trio ink new deals ahead of finals tilt

Sam Bates, Hannah Darlington and Anika Learoyd have put pen to paper for WBBL|11 and beyond

Sydney Thunder have received a huge boost on the eve of the Weber WBBL|10 finals with local trio Sam Bates, Hannah Darlington and Anika Learoyd all putting pen to paper for another two seasons.

Left-arm spinner Bates – the club's all-time leading WBBL wicket-taker – has put together another outstanding season with 19 wickets for the home-and-away campaign to finish second behind Alana King (20) in the Golden Arm standings.

The 28-year-old's early season form in WBBL|10 – with a pair of four- and three-wicket hauls in four of their first five games – was instrumental in the Thunder surging to the top of the standings where they stayed for most of the tournament.

However, a nine-wicket loss to Melbourne Renegades in their final match of the regular season on Saturday saw them drop to third and they'll now host Hobart Hurricanes in the Knockout at Drummoyne Oval on Wednesday night.

"Sam Bates has been extraordinary this season … taking big wickets and setting the tone in the Powerplay," Thunder general manager Trent Copeland said.

The dangerous Sam Bates takes her first wicket in Annabel Sutherland!



Huge for the Thunder! #WBBL10 pic.twitter.com/Rq74ObW8XO — Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 20, 2024

"A one-club player since day one, Sam is a fan favourite, and her re-signing for another two years is fantastic."

Right-arm seamer Darlington has also enjoyed a solid campaign with the ball with a return of 11 wickets from her 10 matches.

She had a year remaining on her current deal and has signed a two-year extension that will keep her at the club until the end of WBBL|13, strengthening the Thunder pace stocks with Taneale Peschel also locked away until the end of next season.

Emerging batter Georgia Voll and Sri Lankan superstar allrounder Chamari Athapaththu are also contracted until the end of WBBL|12, while wicketkeeper-batter Tahlia Wilson is secured until the end of WBBL|11.

Bates, Darlington and Learoyd signed their deals prior to the WBBL contracting embargo, which commenced with the conclusion of the regular season on Sunday night.

The Thunder have filled seven of their eight list spots allowed prior to the embargo. Following a 10-day Player Movement Window, which begins the day after this season's Final on December 2, they will be permitted to have up to 10 players on their list for WBBL|11.

If the Thunder beat the Hurricanes on Wednesday, they will face Brisbane Heat on Friday to for a spot in the WBBL|10 Final against the Renegades at the MCG on Sunday afternoon.

During the Player Movement Window, which was announced earlier this month, clubs can trade a player with another club, sign players from other clubs who are not contracted beyond WBBL|10 and trade overseas player draft positions, either alongside player trades, or on their own.

Clubs will not be able to re-sign or extend contracts of their own players during that period.

Like Bates, middle-order batter Learoyd has re-signed for two years, which will keep the pair at the Thunder until at least the end of WBBL|12.

Right-hander Learoyd endured a tough run in WBBL|10 but has found form leading into the finals series with 31 not out against Melbourne Stars last week.

01:10 Play video The Surge: Gerogia Voll on playing for Australia

"Anika has been brilliant as part of our young core and is everything we want this club to represent – talent, accessibility and connection with our fans," Copeland added.

"She's shown immense promise and is an essential part of the Thunder's long-term plans.

"These three signings add to a formidable group of players who are crucial to our identity and future success. Hopefully, their efforts will propel us to lifting the trophy this season."

WBBL|10 Finals

The Knockout: Sydney Thunder v Hobart Hurricanes | Drummoyne Oval | Wednesday, November 27 at 7.15pm AEDT

The Challenger: Brisbane Heat v TBC | Allan Border Field | Friday, November 29 at 7.15pm AEDT, 6.15pm AEDT

The Final: Melbourne Renegades v TBC | MCG | Sunday, December 1 at 1.20pm AEDT

Grab your tickets or tune in on the Seven Network, 7Plus, Fox Cricket, Kayo or ABC and SEN radio