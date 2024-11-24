Cricket.com.au's WBBL team of the tournament

1. Lizelle Lee (Hobart Hurricanes) ✈

Matches: 10 | Runs: 376 | Ave: 41.77 | SR: 163.47 | 100s/50s: 2/0 | HS: 150*

Lee was breaking records all over the place in WBBL|10, setting a record for the highest WBBL score with 150 not out against the Scorchers, then backing it up with another ton in her next match. She also made some vital smaller contributions, with the rapid start she gave the Canes in their must-win final game vital in seeing them into the finals.

03:06 Play video Lee becomes first player to hit back-to-back WBBL centuries

2. Beth Mooney (wk) (Perth Scorchers)

Matches: 10 | Runs: 386 | Ave: 38.60 | SR: 133.10 | 50s: 3 | HS: 97 | Ct: 2 | St: 5

Mooney was at her consistent best producing another strong season at the top of the order for the Scorchers. The shortened season and the Scorchers missing finals meant she could not continue her record of scoring 400-plus runs every season - but she got very close!

01:24 Play video Beth Mooney shows her finesse with a smooth 77

3. Ellyse Perry (Sydney Sixers)

Matches: 10 | Runs: 424 | SR: 137.21 | 50s: 4 | HS: 86 | Wickets: 6 | Econ: 7.12 | BBI: 2-21

In a season where the stacked Sixers squad was plagued by injuries and inconsistent form, it was Perry at the top of the order who was left to carry an enormous load throughout a season that saw her team fall just short of finals. Perry finished as the BKT Golden Cap, leading the run scorers at the end of the regular season.

02:09 Play video Ellyse Perry's hot form continues with 86 in Hobart

4. Georgia Voll (Sydney Thunder)

Matches: 10 | Runs: 310 | Ave: 34.44 | SR: 147.61 | 50s: 2 | HS: 97*

Voll's move to the Thunder paid off as she enjoyed a breakout season with the bat at the top of the order. She reached the 90s twice, produced match-winning knocks to help the Thunder reach finals for a second consecutive season, and was rewarded with her first Australian call-up to boot.

02:33 Play video Georgia Voll wins it off her own bat with 97*

5. Hayley Matthews (Melbourne Renegades) ✈

Matches: 9 | Runs: 255 | SR: 136.36 | 50s: 2 | HS: 85* | Wickets: 12 | Econ: 6.88 | BBI: 2-15

There are a few openers in this side, and Matthews of course bats at the top of the order for the Renegades. Her contributions with the bat have been handy this season - never more so than her heroics during the Renegades' record chase at Karen Rolton Oval. But she makes this team for her all-round impact, notably with her off-spin and leading the team through Sophie Molineux's four-game absence, which has helped the club go from bottom dwellers to the top of the table.

02:47 Play video Matthews proves match-winner with typically dominant knock

6. Heather Knight (Sydney Thunder) ✈

Matches: 6 | Runs: 226 | Ave: 45.20 | SR: 149.66 | 50s: 2 | HS: 59*

Knight's stint with the Thunder was short but sweet and her contributions were critical in handing the club a strong start to the season.

7. Sophie Molineux (Melbourne Renegades) (c)

Matches: 6 | Runs: 134 | SR: 157.64 | 50s: 1 | HS: 64 | Wickets: 15 | Econ: 7.12 | BBI: 4-17

A knee injury sidelined Molineux for four games mid-season but the Renegades skipper has nonetheless enjoyed a standout campaign to help lead her team's revival, including hitting a career-high 64 and taking a career-best haul of 4-17.

00:38 Play video Molineux rips through Scorchers lineup

8. Alana King (Perth Scorchers)

Matches: 10 | Wickets: 20 | Econ: 7.06 | Ave: 13.30 | BBI: 5-16

Leg-spinner King had to carry drinks throughout Australia's T20 World Cup campaign and she relished the chance to play a major role in the Scorchers' tournament, finishing the regular season as the BKT Golden Arm.

01:54 Play video Giddy up! Wild five for King as Heat spun out

9. Chloe Ainsworth (Perth Scorchers)

Matches: 10 | Wickets: 12 | Econ: 5.86 | Ave: 18.58 | BBI: 2-15

The 19-year-old was the next most effective quick behind Megan Schutt and was outstanding in her second season, regularly claiming the wickets of the world's top players during the Powerplay. Her economy rate was also elite.

03:43 Play video Watch all of Chloe Ainsworth's WBBL|10 wickets

10. Megan Schutt (Adelaide Strikers)

Matches: 9 | Wickets: 13 | Econ: 7.05 | Ave: 18.46 | BBI: 3-19

In a season dominated by spinners at the top of the wickets table, Schutt was the leading pace bowler. The Strikers' all-star bowling attack was below its best during a tough season for the club, but Schutt was an exception and improved as the tournament wore on.

00:38 Play video Bates stars for Thunder to lead massive win

11. Sam Bates (Sydney Thunder)

Matches: 10 | Wickets: 19 | Econ: 6.57 | Ave: 12.10 | BBI: 4-21

After a below-par WBBL|09 coming off a serious 10-month injury, Bates was superb throughout the WBBL|10 regular season. She put her form down to a fresh start with NSW Breakers and time spent working with Aussie legend Lisa Sthalekar.

12. Amelia Kerr (Sydney Sixers) ✈

Matches: 6 | Runs: 115 | SR: 112.74 | 50s: 0 | HS: 47* | Wickets: 15 | Econ: 7.00 | BBI: 4-23

The three-player limit on overseas players is the only reason Kerr is outside of the main XI and it was a cut-throat call, with the three picked ahead of the Kiwi allrounder ultimately getting the nod because of their contributions to winning efforts and qualifying for finals. Kerr was a late arrival due to a quad injury but was brilliant in her first season in magenta.

WBBL|10 Finals