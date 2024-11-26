Peschel makes up for lost time after 'rough' start

Sydney Thunder recruit says she's had to learn to trust her body again after twin injury setbacks during preseason

Taneale Peschel's arrival at Sydney Thunder was less than ideal as the pace bowler grappled with back-to-back quadricep injuries, but after finding her groove throughout Weber WBBL|10 she is ready to make her mark on Wednesday's Knockout final.

The former Scorcher is poised to play a key role with the ball when the Thunder meet the Hobart Hurricanes at Drummoyne Oval, with the winner to advance to Friday's Challenger final against Brisbane Heat.

Peschel was forced to wait to make her Thunder debut after making the move across from Perth Scorchers this year, but fittingly, after sitting out the first three matches of the season, she made her debut against her old club at the WACA Ground.

Since then, the 30-year-old has picked up eight wickets at 16.75 in six innings, including a miserly spell of 1-14 from three overs against Melbourne Stars in the Thunder's previous game at Drummoyne Oval.

Speaking to cricket.com.au during the regular season, Peschel admitted the twin injuries had been an added complication as she looked to find her footing in a new club.

"I had a really rough preseason back in WA – it just seemed to be injury after injury," said Peschel, who remains contracted to Westen Australia in state cricket.

"I did two quads in a month, and that's why I missed the start of the Big Bash.

"The whole mindset behind that, it's been really tough … you get knocked down, and you've got to somehow fight back up, and you've got a big tournament that's squeezed together, and you've got to do certain things to try and take that field and be a part of it.

"It was disappointing to miss the start, (I was) happy that I could make the debut for the Thunder and on home soil as well … but it's been rough.

"The more games and the more training I can string together, then I'll piece it all together … it's just being able to find confidence in my body again."

Injuries aside, Peschel said she was relishing a change in environment in WBBL|10.

She made the move eager to expand her horizons and learn from different coaches – and the chance to be reunited with former Scorchers coach Lisa Keightley was another significant factor.

"It's been a nice refreshment," she said.

"The girls are lovely and the organisation is welcoming … to go a different state and feel really welcome and like I've not missed a beat is really nice.

"I've just been welcomed with open arms."

The Thunder are aiming to make their first WBBL final since 2020 but will have to do it the hard way after finishing third on the table.

It is one spot better than their fourth-placed finish last season, and they do get the benefit of hosting Wednesday’s final – although if they want to claim their third WBBL title, they would need to win that game, travel to Brisbane and beat the Heat, then fly to Melbourne to meet the Renegades in Sunday's decider.

"This group has worked hard all season, and they've earned the right to play finals cricket," coach Keightley said on Tuesday.

"The team is focused and ready to take on the Hurricanes. A win here is crucial – it's our ticket to the Challenger in Brisbane, and we're determined to make it count.

"Drummoyne Oval has been a fantastic venue for us this season.

"The atmosphere our fans have created here has been amazing, and I know the players feed off that energy."

WBBL|10 Finals

The Knockout: Sydney Thunder v Hobart Hurricanes | Drummoyne Oval | Wednesday, November 27 at 7.15pm AEDT

The Challenger: Brisbane Heat v TBC | Allan Border Field | Friday, November 29 at 7.15pm AEDT, 6.15pm AEDT

The Final: Melbourne Renegades v TBC | MCG | Sunday, December 1 at 1.20pm AEDT

