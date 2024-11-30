Molineux, Wareham out to turn teenage dreams into MCG fireworks

Renegades since the first season, Sophie Molineux and Georgia Wareham will play in their first WBBL Final at the MCG

The image of Sophie Molineux dancing on the stage with Katy Perry after the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup Final, stealing the show from the pop star, is still fresh in the minds of the followers of the game.

A historic occasion made sweeter by a fairytale finish for the home side and ending in a party in front of 86,174 people explains why it remains a favourite talking point among fans over four years later.

But the fact that no major women's cricket final has been played at the venue – one of the biggest in the world – since that record-breaking evening also plays its part in keeping that memory fond and fresh.

That is about to change this Sunday when the iconic stadium will host the WBBL|10 Final.

In a poetic happenstance, it is Molineux and her teammate from that 2020 World Cup winning side, Georgia Wareham, who have brought the Final to the venue by propelling their Renegades to a top-of-the-table finish with performances that earned them both a spot in the Team of the Tournament.

It's a full circle moment of sorts for the Victorian duo.

Back in 2020, they were rising stars of Australian cricket and among the junior-most members of the side. While a World Cup final can be an awe-inspiring occasion for even the most seasoned of players, they would have felt a lot more freedom and much less weight on their young shoulders in company of some of the giants of the game.

Today, they are the leaders of the Renegades unit, a side they have both been part of since the WBBL's inception a decade back.

The team they joined as teenagers has grown around them as much as they have grown with it.

For the first time in the 10 years, they will be playing in the Final, and they will do that at a ground they travelled to from their country towns countless times to watch cricket as kids.

"It's a really exciting time for the group," Wareham told media earlier in the week.

"Obviously first final and then to have it at home as well is just another element.

"That makes this week really fun for us. I think it's something that the group hasn't experienced before."

The spotlight may or may not be on Molineux at the end of this Final, but it certainly will be at the beginning, when she walks out for the bat flip as the Renegades skipper, having assumed the captaincy of the club three years back.

Molineux revealed this week that she can be an over-caring captain when she spoke about what leading the Renegades has been like on the Surge Podcast.

"I just care. I care about the players in those rooms. I care about the franchise. The biggest thing I come back to is how people are going, if they are okay, if they feel comfortable and ready to perform, and sometimes I probably care too much," she said.

That side of her leadership was also reflected when she talked about wanting to emphasise the importance of the occasion for the group and not taking it for granted as someone who has experienced it before.

"I sat down with Georgia Wareham after the last game against Thunder, and we said that if we were to make this Final, there was going to be a week build up and we just had to really emphasise it – let's enjoy it," she revealed.

Let's not worry again, not worry too much about the outcome on Sunday afternoon.

"It's more about what we have been able to do this season, acknowledge that and just enjoy what's coming in the week.

"We're starting to build up gradually into Sunday and just little things like having our team meetings in the rooms at the MCG.

"Just moments like that that some of us might take for granted.

"We got Charis Bekker in there from WA, we picked her up halfway through the year, and she's been incredible for us.

"You just sort of forget that these moments, we probably all need to stop together and recognise and enjoy."

At the same time, Molineux is making sure her team is not overawed by what can be a heady mixture of an unfamiliar situation – this being their first Final – and playing at a revered venue.

"Just being able to set up there for the week and call that home, that's going to be really helpful, I think," she said, giving insights into their week-long lead up to the "big dance".

"We grab the same change rooms as we were in the last game over there when we played against the Stars.

"Just little things like that."

While it's another big occasion for great friends and long-time teammates Molineux and Wareham to play together in front of a home crowd at the MCG, they will again have the support of another of their Victorian mates – Tayla Vlaeminck – only from beyond the boundary.

Vlaeminck, originally a member of the Australian squad, was ruled out on the eve of 2020 T20 World Cup opener with a stress fracture of her right foot.

She was contracted with the Renegades for this season, but in another unlucky moment in her injury-marred career, she dislocated her shoulder while fielding in her first game of this year's T20 World Cup and had to undergo surgery that ruled her out of the WBBL season.

Talking about what it means to the group, Wareham said, "It's not ideal when players miss out on big moments."

"But yeah, I guess for Soph and I, it's another cool opportunity. No Katy Perry this time around, but another big opportunity, another final at the MCG, which is really cool for us.

"Hate seeing players miss out, but still really looking forward to Sunday."

