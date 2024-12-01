Rodrigues clear to play as Heat bowl first in WBBL Final

History is on the line at the MCG, with the Renegades hunting their first title, while the Heat could win their third

Brisbane Heat are bowling first in the WBBL|10 final, as they look to knock off the Melbourne Renegades and win an unprecedented third title.

Heat skipper Jess Jonassen won the bat flip at the MCG under overcast skies, and said the potential for rain later in the afternoon had factored into her decision.

Renegades XI: Hayley Matthews, Courtney Webb, Sophie Molineux (c), Deandra Dottin, Georgia Wareham, Naomi Stalenberg, Nicole Faltum (wk), Georgia Prestwidge, Sarah Coyte, Milly Illingworth, Charis Bekker



Heat XI: Georgia Redmayne (wk), Grace Harris, Jemimah Rodrigues, Charli Knott, Jessica Jonassen (c), Laura Harris, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Lucy Hamilton, Shikha Pandey, Nicola Hancock, Grace Parsons

India star Jemimah Rodrigues will feature in the Heat XI, having been cleared to play after she retired hurt during Brisbane's Challenger win on Friday due to a sore wrist.

She had earlier been struck on the joint by the ball while diving to stop a boundary.

"Bit of weather forecast for later," Jonassen said at the flip. "But equally it's something that's been working for us."

The Renegades have made one change to their XI as they look to win their first WBBL title, with left-arm spinner Charis Bekker coming into the side in place of English international Grace Scrivens.

It has been a long wait for the Renegades, who directly qualified for the final after finishing on top of the table and who last played eight days ago.

Captain Sophie Molineux said on match eve the club had spent the week preparing at the MCG, making the ground they rarely play at feel like home.

"Even just little things like walking into changerooms and having a fielding session out here, it doesn't get much better than that," Molineux said.

"We're very ready to go now ... it's just been exciting, there's been a great energy around the group, not just this week but for ... the whole tournament."

WBBL|10 Finals

The Knockout: Sydney Thunder beat Hobart Hurricanes by six wickets

The Challenger: Brisbane Heat beat Sydney Thunder by nine wickets

The Final: Melbourne Renegades v Brisbane Heat | MCG | Sunday, December 1 at 1.20pm AEDT

