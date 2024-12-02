40-year-old Siddle signs on with Melbourne Stars

Evergreen Victorian quick to don Melbourne green for the first time to play 10th season of BBL

The Melbourne Stars have completed their BBL|14 squad with title-winning veteran seamer Peter Siddle.

Siddle, who is better known in the Big Bash for playing with the Renegades and Strikers, was one of the Stars original signings in 2011, but never played for the club due to his international cricket committments.

Instead, Siddle played two seasons for the Melbourne Renegades from BBL|03 in the 2013-14 summer before moving to Adelaide where he played for the Strikers for six seasons.

The 67-Test great reinvented himself as a white-ball bowler upon joining the Strikers in BBL|07, helping the club secure their maiden title in that 2017-18 season with a match-high 3-17 in the final against Hobart Hurricanes.

Siddle returned to the Renegades last summer on a one-year deal to complete a homecoming for the Victoria native who had returned to state cricket with the Vics after three seasons playing state cricket with Tasmania.

Set to play his 10th season of Big Bash after 83 games across nine seasons that have netted him 99 wickets with an economy of 7.57, he brings a wealth of international and domestic experience to the Stars franchise that is still looking for a maiden BBL title.

"It's great to come full circle and be back at the Stars after being one of the original signings," Siddle said today in a statement. "It's always a privilege playing at the MCG and I'm really looking forward to helping out however I can with this group."

Stars GM Blair Crouch said while Siddle would bring leadership and experience to the dressing room, he was "still bowling at a really high level" with 10 wickets in five One-Day Cup games this season for Victoria.

"To secure someone of Peter's experience with the last spot on the list is fantastic, not only for his on-field ability but his leadership off the field and what he can provide to others is something that really appealed to us," said Crouch.

The Stars are yet to confirm their captain for BBL|14 after Glenn Maxwell stepped down from the role at the end of last season, but Marcus Stonis is widely expected to take up the mantle with the Stars having missed the playoffs in each of their past four seasons.

Stoinis has re-committed to the Stars for another three seasons, while in a major coup the club lured experienced English allrounder Tom Curran – the league's third most prolific overseas bowler of all-time with 51 wickets – from the Sixers as their direct overseas signing on a two-year deal.

At this year's draft they sprang a surprise with their No.1 pick, taking England opener Ben Duckett, who last played BBL with the Heat three seasons ago.

Melbourne Stars in BBL|14

Head coach: Peter Moores Contracted: Scott Boland, Hilton Cartwright, Brody Couch, Tom Curran (England), Ben Duckett (England), Sam Harper, Campbell Kellaway, Glenn Maxwell, Hamish McKenzie, Jon Merlo, Usama Mir (Pakistan), Joel Paris, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle, Mark Steketee, Marcus Stoinis, Doug Warren, Beau Webster. Signed replacement player: Joe Clarke (England) Ins: Joe Clarke (Renegades), Tom Curran (Sixers), Hamish McKenzie (Scorchers), Jon Merlo, Ben Duckett (England), Doug Warren, Peter Siddle (Renegades) Outs: Nick Larkin (retired) BBL|14 Draft selections: Ben Duckett, Tom Curran (pre-signed), Usama Mir Out of contract: Joe Burns, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Corey Rocchiccioli

