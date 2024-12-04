The Surge Pod: The catalyst behind the Gades' glory

Check out The Surge Podcast on Spotify and Apple

After finishing last in Weber WBBL|09, Melbourne Renegades began with two straight losses to start the new season.

But the leaders around the club weren't concerned.

In fact, the feeling was that WBBL|10 was finally going to be their time.

Coach Simon Helmot joined The Surge Podcast to break down what really happened during a double-game weekend early in November at CitiPower Centre and why that was the catalyst to their success.

"It was really born from two players coming to me that particular weekend at the Junction," Helmot said.

"I remember a couple of things from that weekend. Courtney Webb having a breakout match, making 61 against the Scorchers. And then Soph (Molineux), that unbelievable 60 off 30 against the Strikers."

"We hadn’t really got that from our non-overseas batters in the last couple of years."

"But both Hayley Matthews and Sophie Molineux came up to me at different times over that weekend and said there's something about this team, there's something about this group. I think we've got the cattle to win it."

"They were completely separate conversations. They hadn't had a conversation beforehand. That gave me some great belief."

Renegades duo Courtney Webb and Naomi Stalenberg also joined The Surge following their WBBL|10 Final victory.