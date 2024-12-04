Marsh set to bowl but taxing schedule to further test Aussies

Mitch Marsh is on track to bowl in Adelaide as Josh Hazlewood pushes his case for a return in the third Test

Mitch Marsh will be fit to bowl against India in Adelaide, according to Nathan Lyon, but the allrounder's fitness forms only one piece of a complex puzzle created by the taxing turnaround between the series’ second and third Tests.

The injured Josh Hazlewood will miss the pink-ball clash beginning Friday and is in a in race against time to be fit for the ensuing match at the Gabba, set to begin just three days after the second Test if it goes the full five days.

02:44 Play video 'Kept nicking it': Hazlewood revisits 5-8 in Adelaide 2020

Hazlewood, who took 5-8 the last time Australia faced India under lights at this venue in 2020-21, was however fit enough to have a light bowl on Wednesday evening at Adelaide Oval. Physiotherapist Nick Jones observed him closely.

Scott Boland leads the race to replace Hazlewood and the prospect of Marsh being able to fulfil bowling duties for the day-night Test will ease the load on the Australian attack after selectors saw fit to add Sean Abbott, Brendan Doggett and Beau Webster to their squad.

Lyon is no stranger to taking on an additional bowling load when he is the sole spinner in a four-man attack. While suggesting he had no issues doing so again, he downplayed concerns over Marsh's fitness after the seamer struggled physically during India’s second innings in Perth.

"I honestly think we'll see Mitch Marsh bowl," Lyon told reporters ahead on Wednesday, adding the 32-year-old was also likely to bowl during Australia's main training session under lights two days out from the second Test.

"I'm not concerned about Bison's (Marsh's) fitness if I'm being honest. He's been brilliant for us in the games (since) he's come back in ... I've got full confidence in Bison.

"I'm very clear on my role within the team so nothing really changes with me.

"If I get the opportunity to bowl more overs I'll jump at it."

Marsh has had the luxury of a 10-day break between the first and second Tests but both teams' depth could be tested when the gap is reduced by two-thirds between the second and third Border-Gavaskar Trophy contests.

A late finish in Adelaide, where a Test going the full journey is made more likely by forecast rain for days one and two, would add to the challenge of the three-day turnaround to Brisbane.

"I had lunch with a few of the guys and spoke about (how) we're going to get home at 11.30-midnight and then go straight to Brissy for a three-day turnaround and be up pretty early there," said Lyon.

Speaking on cricket.com.au's Unplayable Podcast, Mitchell Starc added: "Next week is going to be a challenge, going from a day-night Test in Adelaide back to back (with) the early start in Brisbane.

"There's a challenge in itself – first world problems – but your preparation changes a little bit," said Starc in the episode to be released on Thursday morning.

Hazlewood’s bowling stint after he completed running drills on Wednesday was a positive sign given the right-armer’s history of lingering side muscle injuries.

This latest setback marks the third time in four home summers that he has hurt that part of his body in the opening Test.

He has played Australia's last 10 Tests on the trot but missed seven of 10 home Tests during consecutive home seasons in 2021-22 and 2022-23, though he did recover to play the final Test of the 22-23 season.

00:54 Play video Ten balls of brilliance: Hazlewood works over Kohli

"He's hopeful," Starc said of Hazlewood's hopes of featuring again in this series. "He, Nathan and I were in the gym during the week in in Sydney. He's obviously here with us in Adelaide. So he's just getting some work done. Hopefully he'll have a role at some point.

"It's certainly not a big (tear). I think he caught it early enough and had the awareness of the discomfort to get it without having a big rip in it.

"We are very hopeful that – whether he takes part in Brisbane or not – (that he will play) still in this series."

NRMA Insurance Men's Test Series v India

First Test: India won by 295 runs

Second Test: December 6-10: Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (D/N)

Third Test: December 14-18: The Gabba, Brisbane, 11.20am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10.30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 3-7: SCG, Sydney, 10.30am AEDT

Australia squad (for second Test): Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar. Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal