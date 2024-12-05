'Pretty comfortable': Voll right at home on international debut

A 'pretty special' night for Georgia Voll who had the 'perfect' introduction to international cricket with an unbeaten knock on debut

If Georgia Voll was feeling any nerves under her calm exterior when she first took the field in her ODI debut on Thursday, she only had to look around her for a few home comforts.

The 21-year-old Queenslander had to wait until Australia’s chase to open the batting, but she was immediately thrust into the thick of the action when she was installed at first slip for the series against India.

To one side wearing the wicketkeeping gloves, she had her mentor and good mate Beth Mooney, who has been a driving force in Voll’s journey to the national side, while at cover was another close friend in Phoebe Litchfield.

In the crowd was Voll’s extended family, many of whom had made the 90-minute trip from her native Toowoomba for the game.

And of course, she was on her home ground, Allan Border Field, where her performances for Queensland in 50-over domestic cricket in recent seasons had convinced selectors she was ready to step up to international level.

Voll’s unflappable nature came to the fore when she did finally get a chance to bat, opening alongside Litchfield – something the pair had previously done for an underage Cricket Australia XI early in their burgeoning careers.

Then and now: Georgia Voll and Phoebe Litchfield

The right-hander was rock solid as Australia lost 4-27 around her, finishing unbeaten on 46 from 42 deliveries filling the gap left by the injured Alyssa Healy at the top of the order.

"I said to the girls that I would be happy to bat first, but it was nice to get out there with the girls in the hot sun and run around for a bit," Voll told Fox Cricket after the game.

"I felt pretty comfortable there with Moons and Phoebe there as well.

"It’s just going back to what you do best and the simple things … when we lost a few wickets I had to stay there and finish the job, so it was pretty special to be there at the end.

"It’s nice to score some runs at (domestic) level and then to feel nice and comfortable (today) knowing I have that behind me at domestic level ... and it was nice to run out there on my home ground today."

Her innings bore similarities to Litchfield’s own arrival on the ODI stage almost two years ago.

Playing Pakistan at AB Field, Litchfield struck an unbeaten 78 on debut.

02:49 Play video Dream debut from Litchfield with unbeaten half-century

Speaking to reporters after the match, Megan Schutt said the ease with which Voll, and Litchfield before her, had walked into the national side was a credit to Australia’s domestic system and pathways.

"It's beautiful, to be honest," Schutt said.

"We speak a lot about our domestic program, that it's the strongest in the world, and we truly believe that.

"I think that just proves it. Had there been more runs out there, I'm sure Volly would have made at least a half-century out there.

"It’s super impressive, and honestly, it means that when eventually I pull the pin, I know there’ll be someone out there to replace me, and that's just great news."

01:17 Play video Georgia Voll shines on ODI debut with an unbeaten 46

Schutt said Voll had immediately slotted into the group since joining the Australian camp on Monday, and said her confidence had come to the fore in a 42-ball innings that featured six fours and one six.

Unlike Litchfield, who was installed in the Australia XI in early 2023 as what Australia intended to be a long-term replacement for the retired Rachael Haynes, Voll is only filling in injured captain Alyssa Healy.

She will have another two chances to impress in this series, and to ensure her name is top of the list when Healy does eventually call time on her career.

"She's a pretty chill character, and I think that is what allows her to play the attacking form of cricket that she does," Schutt said.

"We honestly just welcomed her in the group like we would anyone else – made it fun, made it light hearted.

"Our first training session was a pretty good one, and I think she got drug tested, so it was probably the most perfect welcome into professional cricket that you could possibly get.

"And then to top it up with almost a half-century today was pretty cool."

Commbank Women's ODI series v India

Australia squad: Tahlia McGrath (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Uma Chetry, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Priya Punia, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Titas Sadhu, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor, Radha Yadav

First ODI: Australia won by five wickets

Second ODI: December 8: Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 10.45am AEDT

Third ODI: December 11: WACA Ground, Perth, 3.20pm AEDT