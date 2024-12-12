Governor-General’s XI to host England in Ashes warm-up

England’s final tune-up for the upcoming CommBank Women’s Ashes will see them meet the Governor-General’s XI

England will tune up for the multi-format Ashes with a match against the Governor-General’s XI in Sydney next month.

Heather Knight’s team will take on the GG’s XI, who play an annual match against a touring side, at North Sydney Oval on January 9.

The game will be a 50-over encounter, giving England an opportunity to prepare for the first leg of the points-based Ashes, which will feature three ODIs played at North Sydney Oval (January 12), Junction Oval (January 14) and Bellerive Oval (January 17).

The GG’s XI, which is made up of a mixture of Australia’s top domestic players and up-and-coming talent, have an imposing record over touring international teams.

Earlier this year, they claimed a four-wicket win over South Africa, led by Sophie Molineux on her path back into the Australian side after recovering from a serious knee injury.

That match also featured recent Australia debutant Georgia Voll.

The GG’s XI squad will be confirmed closer to the game.

"I am looking forward to meeting with the Governor-General and I’m sure the players selected will be excited by the challenge of facing the quality of England," Cricket Australia’s Head of Performance and National Selector, Shawn Flegler said.

"The Governor-General’s XI fixture presents a great opportunity to see some of the brightest young cricketers take on a high-quality opposition.

"Opportunities to face international opposition like this are rare and as such we are looking to select a strong and highly talented squad."

England will arrive in Australia determined to upset the hosts on their home turf and reclaim the coveted Ashes trophy for the first time since they were forced to hand it back to their rivals in 2015.

The annual GG’s XI match was established in 2015-16 in partnership with former Governor-General, General the Honourable Sir Peter Cosgrove AK CVO MC (Retd).

A strong supporter of women in sport, the newly appointed Governor-General, Her Excellency the Honourable Ms Sam Mostyn AC, will become the first woman Governor-General to lead an XI.

"There is an incredible amount of excitement for the Women’s Ashes Series, and I look forward to naming my first Governor-General’s XI side to play England," Mostyn said.

"Our women's team is one of the most successful sides in sporting history and this series promises to be a landmark occasion for Australian sport."

The GG's XI match is a free, non-ticketed event and will be broadcast live on Foxtel and Kayo Sports.