South Africa start tour with defeat to Governor General’s XI

Young side edge past Proteas in the tourists’ first hit-out ahead of multi-format series against Australia

09:54 Play video Governor General's XI v South Africa | T20

Impressive knocks from Sophie Molineux and Tess Flintoff have helped the Governor General’s XI defeat South Africa by four wickets at North Sydney Oval.

In their only warmup match ahead of the multi-format series against Australia commencing on Saturday, the Proteas rallied late with the ball before the hosts edged home with four balls to spare.

Captaining a young outfit featuring several players coming off impressive Weber WBBL|09 campaigns, Sophie Molineux led the way with 59 (off 41 balls) opening the batting, in addition to a spell of 1-26 with the ball.

And in perhaps the most dominant performance of the day, fellow Victorian Tess Flintoff hammered 42 off just 27 balls to break the back of the chase, after South Africa had posted 7-149.

Flintoff took Proteas and Sydney Sixers allrounder Chloe Tryon for 16 off one over, in an impressive display of power hitting.

After winning the toss and opting to bowl, the Governor General’s XI got off to a strong start as 18-year-old quick Chloe Ainsworth, coming off a breakout WBBL season, bent back South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt’s middle stump on just the fourth ball of the day.

A duck for SA skipper Laura Wolvaardt in her first hit of the tour 😲 #GGXIvSA pic.twitter.com/LbsIsWKOh2 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 24, 2024

Fellow opener Tazmin Brits then struggled to get going in a 12-ball innings of just four, as Molineux deceived her in flight to open the door for a sharp Maddy Darke stumping.

Two balls later Molineux caught South Africa No.3 Anneke Bosch at cover off the bowling of Courtney Sippel, as the tourists slumped to 3-19.

The experienced Tryon (39 off 29 balls) and Sune Luus (31 off 28) then steadied things for the Proteas in a 68-run stand, before the impressive Amy Edgar (1-23) removed Luus.

A below-par score loomed until Nadine de Klerk (48no off 24 balls) almost singlehandedly helped South Africa take 40 runs from the final three overs, taking advantage of the smaller confines at North Sydney Oval with four sixes.

Unlike the Proteas, the Governor General’s XI started brightly with the bat, with Molineux – who pounced on anything wayward and was particularly prolific through backward point – and opening partner Georgia Voll reaching 0-61 in the eighth over before de Klerk removed the Brisbane Heat allrounder for 21.

WBBL|09 Young Gun award winner Charlie Knott then fell for just one to Masabata Klaas, who was the pick of the Proteas bowlers with figures 3-16.

However Molineux and Flintoff proceeded to put on 56 off just 37 balls to put the hosts in the box seat.

Flintoff during her quickfire 42 // Getty

A late blitz with the ball saw South Africa take 4-10 and give themselves a chance of stealing victory, however the composed Tahlia Wilson (15no) was able to guide the Governor General’s XI home.

“I think it was a great day out for us, just to get used to conditions, obviously having the two ODIs here (at North Sydney Oval) as well,” Wolvaardt said post-match.

“I’ve been enjoying it (captaincy) so far.

“Obviously we have a big tour ahead of us, it’ll be a big challenge but I’m definitely excited … it’s a huge tour for us coming up against the world champs in their own backyard.”

The upcoming fixtures between Australia and South Africa features three T20Is, three ODIs and – most notably – the first ever women’s Test match between the nations, at the WACA Ground starting on February 15.

The series commences with back-to-back T20s at Manuka Oval this weekend.

Women's CommBank T20I Series v South Africa

January 27: First T20, Manuka Oval, Canberra 10.45am

January 28: Second T20, Manuka Oval, Canberra 10.45am

January 30: Third T20, Blundstone Arena, Hobart 7.05pm

Women's CommBank ODI Series v South Africa

February 3: First ODI, Adelaide Oval, 2.10pm

February 7: Second ODI, North Sydney Oval, 2.40pm

February 10: Third ODI, North Sydney Oval, 2.40pm

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris*, Jess Jonassen, Alana King**, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham *T20s only | **ODIs only

South Africa squad (T20Is & ODIs): Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder (wk), Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker

Women's CommBank Test Match v South Africa

February 15-18: Only Test, WACA Ground, Perth 11.00am