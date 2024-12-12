The Surge Pod: New look Renegades ones to watch out for

Check out The Surge Podcast on Spotify and Apple

09:52 Play video The Surge: Melbourne Renegades Preview

It's nearly that time of the year when you can turn on the TV sets and watch cricket all through your waking hours. We are only three days away from the start of the KFC BBL|14.

While a few legends of the tournament have retired, there have been some exciting young signings that will make this season a must follow.

The buzz around the competition has only been growing since the Big Bash Draft in September and intriguing bits of news have kept flowing with some big names switching clubs and some former greats moving into support roles.

The Surge Podcast is back after a successful debut during Weber WBBL|10. Host Adam White is joined by Peter Siddle and Brad Hodge in the first episode to preview the season.

Siddle himself was amongst the newsmakers when his signing by the Melbourne Stars was announced earlier this month.

The veteran quick revealed how the deal came his way.

"I was going to have the season off and just sort of ease out of it a bit but (got a) late little call up from Clint McKay (T20 High Performance Manager) at the Stars and yeah, I couldn't knock it back," the Siddle said on the podcast.

It will be a full circle moment for the 40-year-old to call curtains on his career at the club that had signed him up ahead of the inaugural Big Bash season in 2011.

"I think I just love playing cricket," Siddle revealed of his motivation to take up the offer.

"I've got along in age but great to be a part of it.

"The very first season of the BBL I was signed with the Stars, but didn't play because of international duties. (It's) quite fitting that I'll come back and finish up at the Stars at the end."

Despite being a "traditionalist that loves red ball cricket", Siddle has enjoyed playing in the BBL and believes it has been a hit since its launch.

"Big Bash is so exciting, super fun to play, hard sometimes as a fast bowler, but hell of a lot of fun, excitement, to see the kids there enjoying it, yeah, I could not say no," he said.

Siddle's move to the Stars means the other Melbourne side – the Renegades – have lost another senior pro after the retirement of Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh at the end of the last season.

However, they have roped in some exciting overseas players in Tim Seifert, Laurie Evans and Jacob Betthel – who has since gone on to make sensational debuts for England across formats – and will be hoping that club legend Cameron White will have the same impact as head coach that he had as a player.

Siddle was all praise for his former club's pre-season drafting strategy, particularly that of Betthel.

"They did well there. I play a lot in England, so I've seen him a lot. I've played against him," he said.

"There's a lot of hype there but probably people in Australia wouldn't have known about him."

Hodge, a former Renegade himself, also thinks the club could be on to something this season.

"They will certainly be a team to keep an eye on," he said.

"But there are the usual suspects to keep their list together, which are always pretty strong out there.

"The Sydney Sixers and the Perth Scorches seem to have a monopoly on good talent. They're always going to be strong, but I think that it's going to be super exciting, really competitive, that's for sure."

To get a comprehensive breakdown of where the teams stand ahead of the season, watch the full episode of The Surge on YouTube or catch up with the latest clips in the Big Bash App.