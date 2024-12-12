Gillespie quits as Pakistan head coach after eight-month stint

A tumultuous tenure as Pakistan's Test head coach for former Australia quick and ex- South Australia coach Jason Gillespie is over

Former Australian Test quick Jason Gillespie has resigned as Pakistan's red-ball coach after eight months in the role, with another ex-fast bowler Aqib Javed taking over in an interim capacity.

The 49-year-old Gillespie had been signed up by the Pakistan Cricket Board on a two-year contract back in April alongside South African Gary Kirsten, who resigned as limited-overs coach in October.

Gillespie resigned on Thursday amid media reports of a breakdown in relations between him and the PCB.

Aqib, who was appointed Pakistan's interim white-ball coach last month, will now also take on red-ball coaching duties.

"Aqib's first assignment as red-ball head coach will be the two-match Test series against South Africa during the ongoing all-format tour," the PCB said in a statement.

Pakistan are in South Africa playing a three-match Twenty20 international series followed by three one-day games, before the first Test begins in Centurion on December 26, and the second in Cape Town on January 3.

South Africa are well positioned to feature in their first World Test Championship final and will secure their spot with a win in either Test against Pakistan.