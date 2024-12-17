Healy rejoins Aussie squad, no guarantee to play all three ODIs

Australia are taking a wait-and-see approach with captain Alyssa Healy, with the extent of her involvement in the upcoming ODIs against New Zealand yet to be determined

Australia are hopeful captain Alyssa Healy will be fit to feature in all three upcoming one-dayers against New Zealand, but coach Shelley Nitschke has conceded the tight schedule and looming Ashes could impede those plans.

Healy has travelled to Wellington with the Aussie ODI squad after missing last week's games against India due to a knee issue and she trained on Tuesday morning.

However her exact involvement in the series has yet to be determined, with the 34-year-old to be assessed ahead of Thursday's opening game at the Basin Reserve.

Beth Mooney is set to carry on wicketkeeping duties, which will allow Healy to play as a batter only if available for the series that will see three ODIs played in the space of five days.

Ensuring the Australian captain is fit for the Ashes, which begin in Sydney on January 12, will be paramount.

"Midge is here in New Zealand with us and hopefully is available for all games," Nitschke said on Tuesday morning.

"That remains to be seen with training today … it could potentially change the make-up of the side somewhat, but we just need to see how the next 24 to 48 hours goes before the first game.

"They're pretty tight games, so that comes into it (and) it depends on what workloads she'll get in a particular game, and we'll just assess after each game.

"That's probably the same for everyone on this tour to be fair, with how tight the games are and with (the Ashes) coming up after Christmas."

Kim Garth and Alana King warm-up in Wellington // Sam Gosling (cricket.com.au)

Healy's involvement in the series will have a flow-on effect to recent debutant Georgia Voll, who made an impact filling in for her skipper against India, hitting 46no, 101 and 26 opening the batting in her first international series.

If Healy does play, she would be expected to resume her regular role at the top of the order, and Nitschke said tough calls would need to be made at the selection table.

Voll meanwhile has been cleared of any issues following an awkward slip in the field in the third ODI against India where she appeared to hyperextend her knee, while fast bowler Darcie Brown could also come into the selection frame after carrying drinks throughout the series against India.

Alyssa Healy leads her team on a lap of the Basin // Sam Gosling (cricket.com.au)

"Volly was fantastic coming in as a debutant and having the series that she had," Nitschke said.

"It was so good to see that we can bring someone in and have her perform and just fit into the group really well.

"She's certainly making a case for herself … and where that lands, I think we've got a lot of options with bat and the ball, so we'll probably have a look at the conditions today and see what our best XI looks like for game one."

'Windy Wellington' lived up to its name // Sam Gosling (cricket.com.au)

'Windy Wellington' lived up to its reputation when Australia arrived at the Basin for their first training session on a bracing Tuesday morning in the New Zealand capital, with hoodies and beanies getting a workout as the tourists trained through light showers.

The 10 Australians who were part of the 2022 World Cup campaign are familiar with the venue where they played four games on their way to winning the trophy.

Overall, Australia have won 16 of 17 one-dayers at the boutique ground, a favourable record compared to New Zealand's two from 14.

Heather Graham, who was a late inclusion to the ODI squad after Sophie Molineux was ruled out with knee soreness, arrived in Wellington on Tuesday afternoon following back-to-back domestic games for Tasmania.

The Aussie huddle ahead of Tuesday's training session // Sam Gosling (cricket.com.au)

Also on that flight was former NSW head coach Gavan Twining, who has joined the Australians as a full-time fielding and wicketkeeping coach.

"That's going to be really important for us," Nitschke said of Twining's new role.

"It's going to free up (pace bowling coach) Scotty Prestwidge, who's been stretched in those two areas.

"Having a designated coach for that particular skill set is good for us, it's an important part of the game that we really value, and I think we can certainly make some inroads there.

"(He's) a great person, (he's been a) head coach … so he's got a lot of experience, not just in the fielding and the keeping, he'll bring a lot to the group."

Despite Wellington's wintry weather, Australia received a far warmer welcome from the White Ferns and the local Te Āti Awa community, who hosted a Mihi Whakatau – a traditional Māori welcome ceremony.

However, the friendly welcome – which also saw the Australian and New Zealand squads catch up over tea and biscuits – does not mean the trans-Tasman rivalry won't roar back to life when the first game gets underway.

Australia have held the Rose Bowl, the trophy that has been on offer to the winner of ODI trans-Tasman series since 1985, since 2000 and have no intention of giving it back.

"It's really important," Nitschke said.

"We've had it for 20 years ... we certainly don't want to let it go.

"For us, it's just about maintaining that momentum and playing a really positive brand of cricket.

"They're three important games in terms of the ICC Championship, so there's that to consider as well."

Commbank tour of New Zealand

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

New Zealand squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bella James, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold

First ODI: December 19: Basin Reserve, Wellington, 9am AEDT

Second ODI: December 21: Basin Reserve, Wellington, 9am AEDT

Third ODI: December 23: Basin Reserve, Wellington, 9am AEDT

