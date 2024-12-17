Kuhnemann reveals BBL 'cheat code' as Heat launch title defence

Matt Kuhnemann has revealed his "cheat code" for bowling in the Big Bash as he prepares to spearhead Brisbane Heat's tilt for back-to-back KFC BBL championships.

Kuhnemann, who has one eye on landing a spot in Australia's Test squad for next year's tour of Sri Lanka, was one of the stars of the Heat's run to last season's title with 10 wickets at a superb economy rate of 6.56.

The 28-year-old left-armer was one-sixth of the Heat's resolute bowling line-up that sent down every over for the side last season except five balls delivered by Nathan McSweeney.

All six bowlers – Xavier Bartlett (20), Spencer Johnson (19), Paul Walter (17), Michael Neser (12), Mitch Swepson (10) and Kuhnemann – finished in the top 20 wicket-takers for the tournament.

While Kuhnemann spends a lot of time doing his own "homework" on opposition batters, he also says copied a lot of his methods from retired Sydney Sixers great Steve O'Keefe.

Kuhnemann first revealed his affinity with the legendary left-arm finger spinner during the Heat's runners-up campaign in BBL|12 when the young protégé's 3-17 against O'Keefe's Sixers at the SCG put his side into the season decider.

He also flew to Sydney to spend a few days training with O'Keefe ahead of an Australia A tour to Sri Lanka in 2022 where he was whisked into the senior squad for his ODI debut.

Kuhnemann and his mentor joined The Surge Podcast ahead of the Heat's first match of their title defence against Melbourne Stars at the MCG on Wednesday, with the Heat spinner admitting it was captain Usman Khawaja who first urged him mirror O'Keefe's methods.

"'Uzzie' (Khawaja) said tom me, 'if you want to check anyone, just watch 'SOK' (O'Keefe)'," Kuhnemann recounted on The Surge on Tuesday.

02:21 Play video In case you don't know me: Matthew Kuhnemann

"SOK's been the premier spinner in the competition for 10 years so he was my cheat code.

"Watching SOK's last five years and just going off whatever he did against batters, and I'd flick him a message (to ask questions)."

O'Keefe called time on his Big Bash career at the end of last season following their defeat to the Heat in the final, finishing as the competition's third most prolific spinner of all-time with 99 wickets from 103 matches.

00:45 Play video O'Keefe signs off with the huge wicket of Brown

He said he was happily retired and had enjoyed following the emergence of Australia's next generation of young spinners, such as the Sixers' Joel Davies and Todd Murphy.

"It was the right decision for me," O'Keefe said on The Surge. "It was bittersweet losing (the final) against the Heat, but I was at home in front of my family and friends and I couldn't have pictured a better ending, except for a win.

"We're watching plays like Joel Davies get an opportunity (on Monday) for the Sixers. He's only 21 and I feel like if I was there, I'm probably taking up his spot or maybe Murphy's spot in that side.

"I'm glad that these kids now get an opportunity to get out in the middle.

"I spoke to Joel this morning after his game and he was telling me how nervous he was, and we're talking about fields and how well I thought he bowled – I'm excited for him."

O'Keefe was also full of praise for his mentee Kuhnemann, who spent time bowling with Australia assistant coach Dan Vettori last week in the lead up to the third Test at the Gabba in preparation for a possible call up to the squad for the Sri Lanka series in January-February.

"One thing that I love about the way that Matt goes about his business is it's all calculated," O'Keefe said.

"It's a short time between deliveries but there's purpose to every ball that he bowls.

"At a young age, he's piecing this mindset together and this plan that will only get better and better over time."

Kuhnemann moved to Tasmania from Queensland ahead of the domestic season to chase red-ball opportunities after becoming stuck behind Swepson at the Bulls.

After the first six games of the Sheffield Shield season, he's the leading spinner in the competition with 18 wickets at 38 having played one more game than Corey Rocchiccioli and Murphy (14 wickets each) who both played for Australia A against India A.

01:28 Play video Kuhnemann returns first five-wicket haul for new state

"It's definitely made me a better cricketer, but it's made me a better person as well," Kuhnemann said of the move.

"Going outside your bubble is an experience that's going to be great on and off the field.

"I've met another 20-30 new people with new ideas like 'Silky' (Tasmania captain Jordan Silk), 'Vaughny' (coach Jeff Vaughan) and playing alongside Beau Webster, it's always going to be good for you.

"I've enjoyed the challenge so far and hopefully it pays off.

"(Sri Lanka) is in the back of my mind … I'd love to be on that trip at the end of the day, but at the moment I'm here to play cricket for the Brisbane Heat and try and win as many games for them."

KFC BBL|14 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 1 1 0 0 0 1.438 0 2 2 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 1 1 0 0 0 0.847 0 2 3 Sydney Thunder Men THU 1 1 0 0 0 0.205 0 2 4 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 1 0 1 0 0 -0.205 0 0 7 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 1 0 1 0 0 -0.847 0 0 8 Melbourne Stars Men STA 1 0 1 0 0 -1.438 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

