Melbourne Stars v Brisbane Heat: match preview

Melbourne Stars will be aiming to bounce back from a loss in Perth while Brisbane Heat begin their title defence

Match facts

Who: Melbourne Stars v Brisbane Heat

What: Match 4, KFC BBL|14

Where: MCG, Melbourne

When: Wednesday, December 18. Bat flip at 6.30pm AEDT, first ball at 7.15pm AEDT

Officials: Troy Penman and Benjamin Treloar (field), Samuel Nogajski (third), Daryl Brigham (fourth), Bob Stratford (match referee)

Match squads

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis (c), Hilton Cartwright, Joe Clarke, Brody Couch, Tom Curran, Sam Harper, Campbell Kellaway, Blake Macdonald, Hamish McKenzie, Jonathan Merlo, Adam Milne, Joel Paris, Tom Rogers, Beau Webster

The Stars have made three changes after their first up six-wicket loss to the Scorchers with fast bowler Joel Paris and batter Campbell Kellaway named in place of veteran Peter Siddle and emerging spinner Doug Warren.

Austin Anlezark also makes way for fellow replacement player Blake Macdonald, while Hilton Cartwright has been cleared to play following a neck scare in the Stars' season opening loss to Perth Scorchers.

Glenn Maxwell misses again but could return for Friday's clash with Adelaide Strikers where England Test opener Ben Duckett will join the squad. Countryman Joe Clarke will play his final game for BBL|14 against the Heat.

Brisbane Heat: Colin Munro (c) (New Zealand), Tom Alsop (England), Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Daniel Drew, Matthew Kuhnemann, Jimmy Peirson, Will Prestwidge, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Paul Walter (England), Jack Wildermuth, Tom Whitney, Jack Wood

Pace bowlers Spencer Johnson (toe) and Michael Neser (hamstring) were unavailable for the Heat's season opener as they return from injury, with Kiwi import Colin Munro to lead the side while Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney are on Test duties.

Munro will be assessed before play after reporting tightness in his hamstring during training on Thursday afternoon at the MCG.

Allrounders Jack Wildermuth and Jack Wood, along with pace bowler Will Prestwidge, could end a two-year absence in the BBL if selected against the Stars.

South Australian batter Daniel Drew and young Queensland quick Tom Whitney are among three potential debutants for the Heat after they were included in the squad as local replacement players. English draft pick Tom Alsop is the other potential debutant in his first Big Bash stint.

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|14 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 64 2 Tim Seifert T Seifert 55 3 Moises Henriques M Henriques 53 4 James Vince J Vince 40 5 Tom Curran T Curran 37 6 Jack Edwards J Edwards 37 7 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 37 8 Ashton Turner A Turner 37

Most Wickets BBL|14 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Jhye Richardson J Richardson 3 2 Ben Dwarshuis B Dwarshuis 2 3 Sean Abbott S Abbott 2 4 Lance Morris L Morris 2 5 Will Sutherland W Sutherland 2 6 Tom Rogers T Rogers 1 7 Adam Milne A Milne 1 8 Peter Siddle P Siddle 1

Most sixes scored BBL|14 Player Total 1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 3 2 Tom Curran T Curran 3 3 Moises Henriques M Henriques 3 4 Finn Allen F Allen 1 5 Josh Brown J Brown 1 6 Hilton Cartwright H Cartwright 1 7 Ben Dwarshuis B Dwarshuis 1 8 Jake Fraser-McGurk J Fraser-McGurk 1

Local knowledge

Rapid Stats

Brisbane Heat have won their past three matches against Melbourne Stars, which includes a massive 103-run win in their only meeting last season.

Xavier Bartlett (48) is two wickets away from reaching 50 in the Big Bash League.

(48) is two wickets away from reaching 50 in the Big Bash League. Captain Marcus Stoinis needs seven runs to become the second to notch 2700 runs for the Melbourne Stars after Glenn Maxwell (2792).

KFC BBL|14 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 1 1 0 0 0 1.438 0 2 2 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 1 1 0 0 0 0.847 0 2 3 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Sydney Thunder Men THU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 1 0 1 0 0 -0.847 0 0 8 Melbourne Stars Men STA 1 0 1 0 0 -1.438 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

