Cartwright injured as Connolly's first fifty sees Perth down Stars

Jhye Richardson snared three wickets to help restrict Melbourne Stars in the BBL|14 season opener

Melbourne Stars allrounder Hilton Cartwright has been taken to hospital after suffering a neck injury while fielding during the Perth Scorchers' six-wicket win at Optus Stadium.

Jhye Richardson snared 3-19 as the Stars spluttered their way to 9-146 from their allotted overs in Sunday night's KFC BBL|14 season opener in Perth.

In reply, the Scorchers reached the victory target with 17 balls to spare thanks largely to a career-best knock from Cooper Connolly (64 off 51 balls) and a cool head from captain Ashton Turner (37no off 27 balls).

Nick Hobson (27no off 14 balls) joined the fun once Connolly was dismissed.

There was injury drama during the Scorchers' chase when Cartwright had to be stretchered off the ground on a medi-cab following a fielding mishap.

Cartwright's neck snapped back painfully after he dived at full pace in an attempt to save a boundary.

The 32-year-old lay motionless on the turf after sliding to a stop, and medical staff carefully assessed him for almost five minutes before loading him onto the medi-cab.

Cartwright was taken to hospital for further assessment.

Cartwright is taken from the field after hurting his neck while trying to save a boundary // Getty

The 30,469 crowd was a record attendance for a BBL season opener, eclipsing the 27,676 of BBL|04.

Scorchers pace duo Richardson (3-19) and Jason Behrendorff (1-19) were near unplayable early as the Stars made a snail-paced start to the game.

The Stars were 2-3 from 3.2 overs after Joe Clarke (0 off 9 balls) and Sam Harper (1) fell to a rampant Richardson.

Behrendorff helped set up the scalps by returning figures of 0-2 across his first two overs, and the Stars' score of 2-13 after the four-over Powerplay left them with a mountain to climb.

Stars skipper Marcus Stoinis (37 off 33 balls) had the scoreboard ticking over before he ran himself out through a direct hit from Andrew Tye.

English allrounder Tom Curran (37 off 19) took 22 runs from one Tye over to put the Stars on track for a score more than 160.

But with wickets falling at regular intervals, the visitors' momentum stalled, with Lance Morris (2-30) snaring the scalps of Curran and Adam Milne in the 19th over to prevent any late fireworks.

New Scorchers import Finn Allen ensured the run chase started with a bang, thumping fellow Kiwi Milne for a huge six first ball before being clean bowled on the next delivery.

Evergreen Peter Siddle snared his 100th BBL wicket when the 40-year-old sent Keaton Jennings packing, and it was 3-37 when Englishman Matty Hurst was caught.

Connolly struggled early in his innings but soon warmed to the task and combined with Ashton Turner for a 68-run stand that turned the momentum Perth's way.

KFC BBL|14 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 1 1 0 0 0 1.438 0 2 2 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 Sydney Thunder Men THU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 Melbourne Stars Men STA 1 0 1 0 0 -1.438 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

