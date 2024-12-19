Hughes ruled out of BBL season with recurrent injury

Sydney Sixers will be without star batter Daniel Hughes for the remainder of the Big Bash season after the left hander suffered a recurrent ligament injury to his right elbow in his side's season opener on Monday.

The top-order bat suffered the injury after landing awkwardly while fielding during his side's five-wicket win over the Melbourne Renegades at the SCG.

It is the same elbow the 35-year-old injured in a grade cricket match in October, although, Hughes was cleared by medical staff to return for the Sixers and had played practice games prior.

In positive news for the experienced campaigner who has notched 15 half centuries across 106 KFC BBL games, he is not expected to undergo surgery at this stage.

Sixers General Manager Rachael Haynes said she was disappointed to lose Hughes for the season.



“While the news is not what we had hoped for Daniel, and we’re obviously incredibly disappointed to lose him for the remainder of this season, we know that he’ll commit himself to his rehab over the coming months, just as he did earlier in the year," she said.



“A pleasing aspect of our group is that we have players ready to step up at any time and we know that whoever comes into the side will be prepared to play their role.



“Regardless of if he’s on the field or not, Daniel remains a core part of our group, and we’ll wrap our arms around him in the weeks ahead.”

It would've been a tremendous catch by Daniel Hughes...



But in diving in the attempt to dismiss Seifert, he looks to have hurt himself 😔 #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/CRYobd81Lr — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 16, 2024

The Sixers began their campaign in fine form on Monday, chasing down the Renegades' total of 7-169 with nine balls to spare despite having Hughes go down the order and allrounder Hayden Kerr came off due to cramps late in the run chase.

Hughes wasn't required in the end as skipper Moises Henriques scored 53no off 27 balls to lead the win.

The Sixers take on Syndey Thunder in their next game at ENGIE Stadium on Saturday night.

KFC BBL|14 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 1 1 0 0 0 1.438 0 2 2 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 1 1 0 0 0 0.872 0 2 3 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 1 1 0 0 0 0.847 0 2 4 Sydney Thunder Men THU 1 1 0 0 0 0.205 0 2 5 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 1 0 1 0 0 -0.205 0 0 7 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 1 0 1 0 0 -0.847 0 0 8 Melbourne Stars Men STA 2 0 2 0 0 -1.158 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

