Henriques goes big to lift Sixers over 'Gades but injuries hurt

Moises Henriques played a fabulous knock to lift the Sydney Sixers to their first win of the season

09:41 Play video Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Renegades | BBL|14

The Sydney Sixers' five-wicket defeat of the Melbourne Renegades has come at a huge cost as Daniel Hughes and Hayden Kerr suffered injuries in the side's first game of the BBL season.

Moises Henriques (53no) produced a captain's knock to secure his wounded outfit's win at the SCG on Monday night, their first step towards avenging a heartbreaking loss to the Brisbane Heat in last summer's final.

01:26 Play video Blistering Henriques notches match-winning fifty

Chasing the Renegades' 7-169, Sixers allrounder Ben Dwarshuis hit the winning runs down the ground for four in the 19th over, as his side finished at 5-172.

After the Sixers sent the visitors in, Hughes aggravated an elbow injury diving in an unsuccessful attempt to catch Tim Seifert (55), who topscored for the Melbourne side.

It was the latest in a series of setbacks for Hughes, who had finally been given the chance to cement his spot after two summers in and out of the team.

01:44 Play video Seifert scores crucial fifty on BBL debut

Hughes's injury forced the Sixers to pump Jack Edwards (37) up to first drop where he forged the innings' best partnership with Englishman James Vince (40) with a 62-run stand for the second wicket.

Renegades skipper Will Sutherland (2-20) provided strong resistance, bowling Vince then having Joel Davies caught behind.

Just as Henriques and allrounder Kerr appeared to be hitting their stride, the latter tweaked his left hamstring running between wickets and called for medical attention.

After stretching failed to alleviate the issue he retired hurt, with Dwarshuis coming in to bat.

The Renegades will have rued a missed opportunity for a run out when the game was on tilt. Although Henriques had slipped over running between wickets, Tom Rogers' throw from mid-wicket could not connect with the stumps.

A dismissal would have left the Sixers teetering at 6-126 requiring 44 in five overs.

Instead, Henriques clubbed Rogers for four from the next ball in a sign of things to come.

"Massive from Moises." 🔥



That is a HUGE! #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/M0BGlDsg19 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 16, 2024

When he smacked Australian white-ball superstar Adam Zampa for two sixes in the 18th over, the Sixers could smell victory to open their campaign.

Earlier, New Zealand white-ball regular Seifert enjoyed a BBL debut to remember, showcasing his reverse sweep

But after he lost control attempting to belt Dwarshuis into the stands and gave an edge to wicketkeeper Josh Philippe, the Renegades' innings never reignited.

Sean Abbott (2-34) was also important with the ball for Sydney, enticing the dangerous Jake Fraser-McGurk into skying to Dwarshuis from his first delivery.

KFC BBL|14 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 1 1 0 0 0 1.438 0 2 2 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 1 1 0 0 0 0.847 0 2 3 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Sydney Thunder Men THU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 1 0 1 0 0 -0.847 0 0 8 Melbourne Stars Men STA 1 0 1 0 0 -1.438 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

BKT Big Bash Tipping is back! Simply select who you think will win each match and you’ll be in with the chance to win $1k every week, plus KFC vouchers and signed merch. Join now