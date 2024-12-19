India to play Champions Trophy matches at neutral venue

Aussie teams will face an extra logistical hurdle when playing against India or Pakistan at ICC events hosted by the rival nations

India and Pakistan will play their matches at neutral venues for ICC events hosted by their rival for at least the next three years, the International Cricket Council has confirmed.

The ‘hybrid’ solution finally breaks an impasse dangling over the men’s 50-over, eight-team Champions Trophy event, hosted by Pakistan in February and March.

It means if Pat Cummins’ Australia are drawn to play against India in the Champions Trophy event, they will have to travel out of the country to a neutral venue for the match.

Dubai or Sri Lanka are the likely neutral venues to be used, with an announcement on which will be in place for the Champions Trophy expected soon.

The ruling will apply to all knockout matches and finals, raising the prospect the marquee match of the tournament hosted by either nation could be played out of country.

While India will be based at the neutral venue for the Champions Trophy, their opponents will have the extra logistical hurdle of flying in and out for their matches. It will give rise to similar shedules such as this year's men's T20 World Cup where India played their warm-up matches and first three group stage fixtures at the New York venue while rivals flew in and out.

The hybrid model will also affect the 2025 women’s ODI World Cup – hosted by India – and the men’s T20 World Cup in 2026, although the impact on that tournament is lessened as it is due to be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

India and Pakistan have not faced each in cricket other outside of men's ICC events since 2013, while India have not played in Pakistan since 2008.

A schedule for the eight-team tournament, last held in 2017 and won by Pakistan, has been delayed due to the political wrangling with India refusing to travel to the country to play.

The schedule for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is now expected to be confirmed, with a neutral venue to host India’s matches expected to be confirmed within 24 hours.

The ruling means when India or Pakistan are the host nation they will likely have to play at least one match at the neutral venue due to the ICC’s tendency to ensure the teams are grouped together at its events due to the massive television audience such matches bring.

The eight-team Champions Trophy event will feature Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, and South Africa, alongside hosts Pakistan.

The new ruling is in place until the end of 2027 to tie in with the current ICC media rights cycle (for which Amazon’s Prime Video is the broadcaster for the Australian audience).

Pakistan was also awarded host rights for the 2028 women’s T20 World Cup while Australia will host a yet-to-be-determined women’s event between 2029-2031.

The ICC schedule of women’s events would see a 50-over World Cup in 2029, a T20 World Cup in 2030 and a Champions Trophy in 2031 (which, unlike the men’s, is played as a T20 format), with Australia also hosting the Olympic Games in 2032.