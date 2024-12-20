Healy returns as Australia bat first in second Rose Bowl ODI

The sun has returned in Wellington alongside Aussie captain Alyssa Healy, as the Rose Bowl ODI series belatedly gets underway at the Basin

Alyssa Healy has returned from a knee injury to lead Australia in the second Rose Bowl one-day international against New Zealand, with the tourists to bat first after Sophie Devine won the toss at Wellington's Basin Reserve.

Aussie skipper Healy is playing her first international game since she ruptured her planter fascia during Australia's T20 World Cup group game against Pakistan in October, and her first match at any level since she was ruled out of Weber WBBL|10 with a knee injury.

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney (wk), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown New Zealand XI: Suzie Bates, Bella James, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze (wk), Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Eden Carson

Opener Georgia Voll is the unlucky player making way for her skipper, forced out of the XI after in impressive debut series against India where she hit 46no, 101 and 26 filling in for Healy at the top of the order.

Beth Mooney will keep wicket, with Healy playing as a specialist batter.

Australia have made two changes for the second one-dayer, recalling quick Darcie Brown in place of the injured Sophie Molineux.

Sunny skies greeted the Australians on Saturday morning when they arrived at the Basin - a welcome change after persistent rain washed out Thursday's series opener without a ball bowled.

Some rain is expected on Saturday afternoon, and both teams will be desperate to get a result, with the series now a best of two matches.

New Zealand handed an ODI cap to Bella James ahead of the toss, with the 25-year-old called into the squad in place of injured opener Georgia Plimmer.

Lea Tahuhu was also ruled out of the series due to a hamstring strain, but Rosemary Mair has returned to play her first one-dayer since March 2022.

Speaking ahead of the series, Healy said time in the middle was critical ahead of next month's multi-format Ashes.

"I won't be wicketkeeping this series ... but there's not a lot of cricket leading into the Ashes, so for me, it's an opportunity to try and get back on the park, as a batter, and try and find some runs more importantly," Healy told reporters in Wellington on Wednesday.

"I feel like I've hardly played any cricket for the last eight or nine months and there's a good opportunity to do that."

Commbank tour of New Zealand

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

New Zealand squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bella James, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold

First ODI: Abandoned without a ball bowled

Second ODI: December 21: Basin Reserve, Wellington, 9am AEDT

Third ODI: December 23: Basin Reserve, Wellington, 9am AEDT

