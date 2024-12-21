Healy named in Governor-General's XI, Faltum to captain

The Aussie captain is among four nationally contracted players named to meet England in the annual Governor-General's XI game ahead of the Ashes

Alyssa Healy will feature in next month's Governor-General's XI match against England in Sydney, as the Australian captain seeks time in the middle ahead of the multi-format Ashes.

Victoria's Nicole Faltum will lead the Governor-General's XI in the 50-over match at North Sydney Oval on January 9, with Healy one of four Australian-contracted players named in the 14-strong squad.

Governor-General's XI squad: Nicole Faltum (c), Charli Knott (vc), Darcie Brown, Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Heather Graham, Alyssa Healy, Milly Illingworth, Anika Learoyd, Rhys McKenna, Amy Smith, Georgia Voll, Tahlia Wilson, Leading Aircraftwoman Samantha Quadrio (Australian Defence Force)

Darcie Brown, Georgia Voll and Heather Graham have also been named for the game, which will serve as England's sole warm-up ahead of the opening Ashes ODI at the same venue on January 12.

The CA-contracted quartet will be joined by a crop of Australia's best up-and-coming talent, including Faltum's fellow Victorians Tess Flintoff, Sophie Day, Rhys McKenna and Milly Illingworth.

Healy returned from a knee injury for Saturday's second ODI against New Zealand, her first game back after her WBBL season was cut short after just four matches.

The Australian captain had gone into the Big Bash season already managing the ruptured plantar fascia that ended her T20 World Cup in the group stage.

The 34-year-old is not expected to keep wicket during the Rose Bowl series, and it's not yet clear if she will take the gloves for the GGs XI, with Faltum and NSW's Tahlia Wilson the two other 'keeping options in the squad.

"The match gives a number of Australian contract players the chance to gain valuable time out in the middle ahead of the Ashes, in particular Alyssa Healy who is making a gradual return from a knee injury," CA's Head of Performance and National Selector, Shawn Flegler said.

"The players selected have impressed throughout the summer across a variety of competitions and we're looking forward to seeing what they can do against a world-class opponent."

Exciting Queensland allrounder Charli Knott, who will serve as deputy to Faltum, Tasmania leg-spinner Amy Smith, and NSW batter Anika Learoyd have also been named.

Former Australian opener and current South Australia and Strikers assistant Nicole Bolton has been named head coach, and will be aided by new Australian fielding and wicketkeeping coach Gavan Twining, and Cricket Tasmania assistant Clive Rose.

"It's super exciting to be able to play some more cricket," Brown said to cricket.com.au of her inclusion.

"For myself, personally, after not playing for a little bit it'll be a good opportunity to get some game time in and really prep for the Ashes to play against England, and to play with some up-and-coming talent as well.

"Milly Illingworth in there, another quick, that should be good fun and hopefully we can wreak a bit of havoc against the English batters."

The squad also features Leading Aircraftwoman Samantha Quadrio, a pace bowler and handy top-order batter, with her selection continuing a long-standing association with the Australian Defence Force that provides the opportunity for eligible serving personnel to participate in the annual fixture.

Her Excellency the Hon Sam Mostyn AC will be the first female Governor-General to lead the XI since the annual fixture was introduced in 2016.

"I'm thrilled to be able to name my first Governor-General's XI and am looking forward to seeing captain Nicole Faltum, returning stars like Alyssa Healy and the talented side take on England ahead of an historic Ashes Series," she said.

"Leading Aircraftwoman Samantha Quadrio performed well at the recent ADF Cricket National Carnival and I am excited she will have the opportunity to play alongside such experienced cricketers."

The GG's XI match is a free, non-ticketed event and will be broadcast live on Foxtel and Kayo Sports.

Commbank Women's Ashes 2025

Warm-up: January 9: Governor-General's XI v England, North Sydney Oval, 10.05am AEDT

First ODI: January 12: North Sydney Oval, Sydney, 10.30am AEDT

Second ODI: January 14: CitiPower Centre, Melbourne, 10.05am AEDT

Third ODI: January 17: Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 10.05am AEDT

First T20I: January 20: SCG, Sydney, 7.40pm AEDT

Second T20I: January 23: Manuka Oval, Canberra, 7.40pm AEDT

Third T20I: January 25: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 7.10pm ACDT (7.40pm AEDT)

Day-night Test: January 30 - February 2: MCG, Melbourne, 2.30pm AEDT

The rivalry resumes with a blockbuster series in Australia from Jan 12 - Feb 2. Learn about the remarkable 90-year history at the Women's Ashes Hub