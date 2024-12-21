Sutherland breaks more records in another rescue act

Annabel Sutherland's second consecutive century turned around Australia's fortunes to take the visitors to 7-291 in tricky conditions

Annabel Sutherland has continued her purple patch with bat in hand, hitting a second consecutive one-day international century as she put New Zealand to the sword in Wellington.

Sutherland, fresh off a match-winning innings of 110 against India in Perth last week, again pulled Australia out of a difficult position, as her unbeaten 105 from 81 balls propelled her team to 7-291 after they were put into bat in the second Rose Bowl ODI.

The 23-year-old was given a life on 67 in the 48th over and capitalised, hitting 33 runs from the next 11 balls she faced to bring up a 78-ball century.

The Victorian arrived in the middle with Australia 3-107 in the 22nd over, and the tourists' position became even trickier two overs later when Beth Mooney fell for 14, leaving them 4-110.

But Sutherland shared a crucial 50-run partnerships with Ashleigh Gardner (19) and Tahlia McGrath (34), riding her luck with bringing up her half-century from 55 deliveries in the 42nd over.

She had a slice of luck on 67 in the 47th when Molly Penfold put down a sharp return chance, and she made New Zealand pay dearly, hammering two enormous sixers off Eden Carson as 19 runs came off the 48th.

Sutherland brought up triple figures from the first ball of the 50th over and in doing so, became the first woman to hit back-to-back ODI centuries batting at No.5 or lower.

She is also the second youngest Australian to score three ODI centuries behind former captain Meg Lanning.

"It was actually tricky, I couldn't quite get my timing … I was just trying to work with my partner up the other end," Sutherland said on broadcast following her innings.

"Had a few 50-run partnerships which was nice and it was good to get a decent total on a tricky batting wicket.

"I'm pretty competitive so anytime I get an opportunity to bat, it doesn't come too often, and just loving the opportunity to bat a little higher at no.5 and trying to make the most of it, to spend time in the middle and cash in towards the end."

Commbank tour of New Zealand

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

New Zealand squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bella James, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold

First ODI: Abandoned without a ball bowled

Second ODI: December 21: Basin Reserve, Wellington, 9am AEDT

Third ODI: December 23: Basin Reserve, Wellington, 9am AEDT

