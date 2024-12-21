Konstas vows to show intent if handed Boxing Day debut

Teen batting sensation details when he found out of his selection in Australia's squad for the Boxing Day Test

Teenage Test debutant in waiting, Sam Konstas, has revealed his was batting in the nets when informed of his elevation to Australia's squad for the Boxing Day Test.

Konstas was named in a 15-player squad for the fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in place of Nathan McSweeney and is in line to become the youngest Australian to earn a Baggy Green in 14 years if given the nod to partner Usman Khawaja at the MCG.

At 19 years and 85 days old come December 26, the right-hander would be the youngest Australian Test player since captain Pat Cummins (18 years 193 days) debuted against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2011, and the youngest batting debutant since Ian Craig (17 years 239 days) against the Proteas at the MCG in 1953.

Konstas played for Sydney Thunder in their KFC BBL|14 clash with crosstown rivals the Sixers on Saturday night before he heads to Melbourne on Sunday to link up with the rest of the Test squad.

However, he couldn't repeat his heroics from his Big Bash debut four days earlier when he hit the fastest half-century by a Thunder player, chopping on for a third-ball duck off the Sixers' West Indies recruit Akeal Hosein.

But not even that could wipe the smile off Konstas' face, telling Fox Cricket commentators during the Thunder innings that his "mum was in tears" after being informed of his international call up.

"I was actually in the nets, and I got the call from George Bailey … I was so thrilled," Konstas said.

"I called my parents straight away and they were very emotional. Mum was in tears, and I was telling her not to cry, then dad was super proud.

"It's been an amazing journey (with) all the ups and downs, so I'm very grateful for their sacrifices.

"I'm looking forward to meeting the group; I've met most of them from playing them in the (Sheffield) Shield (except) Mitch Marsh."

While the net session that was interrupted by the men's selection panel chair was likely facing a white-ball in preparation for Saturday night's Sydney Smash that the Thunder lost on the last ball, Konstas said he already had a few plans in mind to help combat India ace Jasprit Bumrah.

Bailey didn't guarantee that Konstas would come straight into the XI after the squad for the fourth Test was announced on Friday but explained McSweeney's omission was down to wanting "the ability to throw something different at India" on the back of Bumrah's brilliance.

Bumrah has dismissed both Ausssie openers – McSweeney and Khawaja – four times each so far this series, with the former dropped after scoring 72 runs at 14.40 in six innings.

The India quick's 53 career wickets at 17.15 in Australia have come at the best average of any overseas bowler who has taken 50 or more wickets.

"I want to be challenged, and I've got a few plans against those bowlers," he said.

"I'm just going to react to the ball, show a bit of intent and put pressure back on the bowlers.

"I'm feeling like I'm moving really nicely (at the crease) and hopefully I get that opportunity."

Konstas, a prolific century-maker despite his young age, revealed he hit his first hundred aged seven and has already slammed a 90-ball century against the Indian attack this summer in the Prime Minister's XI fixture earlier this month.

Bumrah didn't bowl in that match, but the NSW batting prodigy took on Mohammed Siraj and hit Harshit Rana, who played the second Test in Adelaide, for 21 in two overs.

Konstas in no stranger to performing in front of a global audience either having scored a century against West Indies during Australia's Under-19 World Cup triumph last February.

And in October he became the youngest player since Ricky Ponting in 1993 to hit twin tons in a Sheffield Shield match with innings of 152 and 105 against McSweeney's South Australia.

"I'm pretty grateful to be playing with David Warner (at the Thunder) and learning from Steve Smith, they're legends of the game and hopefully I can play for my country," he said.

McSweeney is set to return to the Big Bash following his omission and is a chance to play for Brisbane Heat at the Gabba against Adelaide Strikers on Sunday evening.

Konstas, who was captained by McSweeney during last month's Australia A-India A series where he scored 73 not out at the MCG in the second match, said the South Australian congratulated him on his selection this morning.

"Nathan McSweeney is a very good player in all three formats," Konstas said. "We're very close mates and I wish him all the best."

NRMA Insurance Men's Test Series v India

First Test: India won by 295 runs

Second Test: Australia won by 10 wickets

Third Test: Match drawn

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10.30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 3-7: SCG, Sydney, 10.30am AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Travis Head (vc), Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar. Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal