McSweeney returns to Heat squad after Test omission

Dropped Test opener one of three key inclusions in the Brisbane Heat squad to face Adelaide Strikers on Sunday

Nathan McSweeney has been rushed straight into the Brisbane Heat line-up for their second game of the season after being left out of the Australia squad for the Boxing Day Test.

McSweeney, who captained the Heat to last season's title, joins Heat stand-in skipper Colin Munro as key inclusions for tomorrow's clash with Adelaide Strikers.

But the reigning champions have lost overseas recruit Tom Alsop for the entire season with the English wicketkeeper-batter's first stint in the Big Bash over without playing a game due to a quad strain.

Heat squad v Strikers: Colin Munro (c), Tom Banton, Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Daniel Drew, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan McSweeney, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Tom Straker, Mitchell Swepson, Paul Walter, Tom Whitney, Jack Wildermuth

McSweeney opened up on his devastation of being dropped from the Test squad after three games, replaced by Sam Konstas after managing 72 runs at 14.40 in six innings and being dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah four times.

"I get the dream come true and then didn't quite work out the way I wanted," the 25-year-old told the Channel Seven on Saturday.

"It's all part of it and I'll get my head down and get back in the nets and work really hard, and hopefully be ready to go for my next opportunity.

"It's the game we are in. If you don't take your opportunity, and you are not performing as well as you want to, your position's never safe.

"I missed out a few times with the bat.

"Unfortunately, I wasn't able to take my opportunity but will work really hard to make sure, if the opportunity comes around again, I am definitely ready."

Meanwhile, English batter Tom Banton flew into Brisbane from the UK on Saturday night to replace Alsop in the Heat squad until January 6. He will be assessed on Sunday before a call is made on his inclusion in the final XI to face the Strikers.

Banton previously played for the Heat in BBL|09, scoring 223 runs at 32 in seven games and the right-hander arrives in Australia in hot form having slammed 515 runs at 47 for Somerset in this year's T20 Blast competition.

Alsop was drafted by the Heat with pick 30 in September but suffered the injury during a training session the day prior to their season opener at the MCG that forced him out of the match and the rest of the season.

Fellow overseas recruit Munro is also in line to return tomorrow after missing the clash with the Stars with a hamstring complaint. The New Zealander trained on Saturday and will also be assessed ahead of the match.

Despite mounting injuries, with Michael Neser also sidelined until January with a hamstring strain and Spencer Johnson (toe) missing the first match, the Heat got their title defence off to the perfect start last Wednesday with Jimmy Peirson's career-best 72 not out helping them chase down the Stars' 6-162 with 11 balls to spare.

They'll be looking to make it two wins on the bounce in their first home game of the season when they host the Strikers at the Gabba on Sunday night.

The Strikers will be out to avenge their loss to the Heat in last season's Challenger final on the Gold Coast, which saw the Heat advance to the decider where they secured the club's second men's title with a win over Sydney Sixers.

The Strikers arrive in Brisbane with a few injury challenges of their own with Jake Weatherald ruled out of the match after suffering back spasm in Friday's 15-run win over the Stars.

West Indies recruit Fabian Allen for the rest of the season after he suffered a "high-grade" right hamstring injury while fielding on the boundary in the Strikers' first game of BBL|14.

The Strikers are yet to name a replacement for Allen but allrounder Harry Manenti – the younger brother of South Australia and former Strikers allrounder Ben – has been signed as a local replacement player to cover the loss of Weatherald.

Strikers squad v Heat: Matt Short (c), James Bazley, Cam Boyce, Brendan Doggett, Liam Haskett, Chris Lynn, Harry Manenti, Jamie Overton, Lloyd Pope, Ollie Pope, Alex Ross, Liam Scott, D'Arcy Short, Henry Thornton

Manenti made his T20I debut for Italy in 2022 and was selected as part of the South Australia Pathway Academy in 2023.

The right-arm quick has 26 T20 international wickets at 12 in 15 matches for Italy and hit an unbeaten 114 for the Azzurri in a one-dayer against Hong Kong last month.

Cameron Boyce, one half of the Strikers in-form leg-spin pairing alongside Lloyd Pope, said facing the Heat at the Gabba was always a challenging game.

Pope bounced back with three wickets against the Stars after being hit for 31 runs in an over in their first match of the season as Daniel Sams inspired Sydney Thunder to a thrilling win in Canberra.

"We were obviously super pumped for him, it's not great to get hit like that," Boyce said at the Gabba today.

"It just showed his resilience and his learnings over the last few years and the growth of his game in how he bounced back.

"'Popey' … bowled better in that game than what he did last night I reckon just talking to him in terms of how he felt the ball come out."

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 2 2 0 0 0 0.427 0 4 2 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 2 1 1 0 0 2.128 0 2 3 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 1 1 0 0 0 0.872 0 2 4 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 2 1 1 0 0 0.528 0 2 5 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 2 1 1 0 0 0.28 0 2 6 Sydney Thunder Men THU 2 1 1 0 0 0.073 0 2 7 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 2 1 1 0 0 -2.187 0 2 8 Melbourne Stars Men STA 3 0 3 0 0 -1.005 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

