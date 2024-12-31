Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers: match preview

The Hurricanes host the undefeated Sydney Sixers at Ninja Stadium on New Year's Day

Match facts

Who: Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers

What: Match 18, KFC BBL|14

Where: Ninja Stadium, Hobart

When: Wednesday, January 1. Bat flip at 3.15pm AEDT, first ball at 4.00pm AEDT

Officials: Phillip Gillespie and Simon Lightbody (field), Andrew Crozier (third), Stephen Dionysius (fourth), Kepler Wessels (match referee)

Match squads

Hobart Hurricanes: Nathan Ellis (c), Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Peter Hatzoglou, Shai Hope (O/S), Caleb Jewell, Chris Jordan (O/S), Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Waqar Salamkheil (O/S), Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim In: Matthew Wade. Out: Paddy Dooley

Matthew Wade returns to the 'Canes squad following a calf injury suffered against the Melbourne Renegades in the opening game of the season.

Paddy Dooley comes out for the wicketkeeper.

Sydney Sixers: Moises Henriques (c), Jackson Bird, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Kerr, Todd Murphy, Kurtis Patterson, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Lachlan Shaw, Jordan Silk, James Vince.

The undefeated Sydney Sixers have named an unchanged 14-player squad ahead of their trip to Hobart.

Hobart Hurricanes

Sydney Sixers

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|14 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 181 2 James Vince J Vince 164 3 Josh Philippe J Philippe 148 4 Ben Duckett B Duckett 135 5 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 132 6 Tim Seifert T Seifert 129 7 David Warner D Warner 129 8 Sam Billings S Billings 126

Most Wickets BBL|14 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Ben Dwarshuis B Dwarshuis 10 2 Tom Rogers T Rogers 8 3 Wes Agar W Agar 7 4 Jamie Overton J Overton 7 5 Lloyd Pope L Pope 7 6 Jason Behrendorff J Behrendorff 7 7 Will Sutherland W Sutherland 7 8 Lockie Ferguson L Ferguson 6

Most sixes scored BBL|14 Player Total 1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 10 2 Jamie Overton J Overton 8 3 Laurie Evans L Evans 6 4 Nick Hobson N Hobson 6 5 Josh Philippe J Philippe 6 6 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 6 7 Glenn Maxwell G Maxwell 5 8 Ben McDermott B McDermott 5

Local Knowledge

Rapid stats

The Sydney Sixers have won their last three straight BBL games against the Hobart Hurricanes, equalling the longest winning streak by either team in the history of this fixture; their last defeat to the Hurricanes was in December 2021.

The Hobart Hurricanes have won their last two BBL games but haven’t won three in a row since December 2021, while the Sydney Sixers have won eight of their last nine games including their last four in a row.

The Hobart Hurricanes have won five of their last seven BBL games on New Year’s Day, while the Sydney Sixers have won only one of their tree games played on January 1st; though, this will be the first meeting between these teams on the first day of the year.

The Sydney Sixers have a batting strike rate of 237.8 during the Power Surge this BBL season, the highest of any team in the competition, while only the Perth Scorchers (6.86) have a better bowling economy during this period than the Sixers (7.87).

Moises Henriques (Sydney Sixers) has scored 195 runs at an average of 48.8 across his last eight BBL innings against the Hobart Hurricanes, while his only dismissal in his last three innings at Ninja Stadium was a runout.

KFC BBL|14 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 4 4 0 0 0 0.981 0 8 2 Sydney Thunder Men THU 4 3 1 0 0 0.361 0 6 3 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 4 2 2 0 0 0.984 0 4 4 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 4 2 2 0 0 0.565 0 4 5 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 4 2 2 0 0 -0.664 0 4 6 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 3 2 1 0 0 -1.415 0 4 7 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 4 1 3 0 0 -0.013 0 2 8 Melbourne Stars Men STA 5 0 5 0 0 -1.016 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

