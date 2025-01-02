InMobi
Sydney Sixers v Brisbane Heat: match preview

The Sixers host the Heat in their annual Coffs Harbour fixture in the second rematch of last season's decider

Match facts

Who: Sydney Sixers v Brisbane Heat

What: Match 21, KFC BBL|14

Where: C.ex Coffs International Stadium, Coffs Harbour

When: Friday, January 3. Bat flip at 5.20pm AEDT, first ball at 6.05pm AEDT

How to watch: Channel Seven, 7plus, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports 

Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials: Troy Penman and Benjamin Treloar (field), Gregory Davidson (third), Sharad Patel (fourth), Kent Hannam (match referee)

Match squads

Sydney Sixers: Moises Henriques (c), Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Kerr, Ben Manenti, Todd Murphy, Kurtis Patterson, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Lachlan Shaw, Jordan Silk, James Vince

 

In: Ben Manenti. Out: Jackson Bird

The Sixers have rested quick Jackson Bird after he took 4-16 in losing cause against the Hobart Hurricanes. Ben Manenti comes in as his replacement.

Brisbane Heat: Colin Munro (c), Tom Alsop (wk), Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan McSweeney, Michael Neser, Will Prestwidge, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Paul Walter, Jack Wood

 

In: Tom Alsop (wk), Jack Wood. Out: Tom Banton, Daniel Drew, Jack Wildermuth

English wicketkeeper Tom Alsop has been named by the Heat for the first time since sustaining a quad injury ahead of their opening game. Tom Banton, Alsop's countryman who had replaced him in the squad, makes way.

Allrounder Jack Wood also returns to the squad for the first time since scoring 27 in his side's first match up against the Melbourne Stars.

Club news

Sydney Sixers

Get the latest

Top performers

Local knowledge 

Rapid stats

  • Sydney Sixers captain Moises Henriques (93) is seven away from registering 100 sixes in the Big Bash League.
  • Sydney Sixers' Ben Dwarshuis (144) is six away from become the third men's player to reach 150 wickets in the BBL after Sean Abbott (168) and Andrew Tye (160).
  • If selected, Brisbane Heat allrounder Michael Neser (99) would make his 100th appearances in the Big Bash League.

KFC BBL|14 standings

1 Sydney Sixers Men Sydney Sixers Men SIX 5 4 1 0 0 0.228 0 8
2 Perth Scorchers Men Perth Scorchers Men SCO 5 3 2 0 0 0.958 0 6
3 Sydney Thunder Men Sydney Thunder Men THU 4 3 1 0 0 0.361 0 6
4 Hobart Hurricanes Men Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 4 3 1 0 0 -0.301 0 6
5 Melbourne Renegades Men Melbourne Renegades Men REN 4 2 2 0 0 0.984 0 4
6 Brisbane Heat Men Brisbane Heat Men HEA 5 2 3 0 0 -0.727 0 4
7 Adelaide Strikers Men Adelaide Strikers Men STR 5 1 4 0 0 -0.558 0 2
8 Melbourne Stars Men Melbourne Stars Men STA 6 1 5 0 0 -0.672 0 2

