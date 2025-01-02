Sydney Sixers v Brisbane Heat: match preview

The Sixers host the Heat in their annual Coffs Harbour fixture in the second rematch of last season's decider

Match facts

Who: Sydney Sixers v Brisbane Heat

What: Match 21, KFC BBL|14

Where: C.ex Coffs International Stadium, Coffs Harbour

When: Friday, January 3. Bat flip at 5.20pm AEDT, first ball at 6.05pm AEDT

Officials: Troy Penman and Benjamin Treloar (field), Gregory Davidson (third), Sharad Patel (fourth), Kent Hannam (match referee)

Match squads

Sydney Sixers: Moises Henriques (c), Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Kerr, Ben Manenti, Todd Murphy, Kurtis Patterson, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Lachlan Shaw, Jordan Silk, James Vince In: Ben Manenti. Out: Jackson Bird

The Sixers have rested quick Jackson Bird after he took 4-16 in losing cause against the Hobart Hurricanes. Ben Manenti comes in as his replacement.

Brisbane Heat: Colin Munro (c), Tom Alsop (wk), Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan McSweeney, Michael Neser, Will Prestwidge, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Paul Walter, Jack Wood In: Tom Alsop (wk), Jack Wood. Out: Tom Banton, Daniel Drew, Jack Wildermuth

English wicketkeeper Tom Alsop has been named by the Heat for the first time since sustaining a quad injury ahead of their opening game. Tom Banton, Alsop's countryman who had replaced him in the squad, makes way.

Allrounder Jack Wood also returns to the squad for the first time since scoring 27 in his side's first match up against the Melbourne Stars.

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|14 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 229 2 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 194 3 James Vince J Vince 175 4 Josh Philippe J Philippe 154 5 Max Bryant M Bryant 153 6 Mitchell Owen M Owen 152 7 Ashton Turner A Turner 141 8 Ben Duckett B Duckett 135

Most Wickets BBL|14 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Ben Dwarshuis B Dwarshuis 10 2 Xavier Bartlett X Bartlett 9 3 Jason Behrendorff J Behrendorff 9 4 Tom Rogers T Rogers 8 5 Wes Agar W Agar 7 6 Jackson Bird J Bird 7 7 Will Sutherland W Sutherland 7 8 Henry Thornton H Thornton 7

Most sixes scored BBL|14 Player Total 1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 12 2 Max Bryant M Bryant 8 3 Jamie Overton J Overton 8 4 Mitchell Owen M Owen 7 5 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 7 6 Laurie Evans L Evans 6 7 Nick Hobson N Hobson 6 8 Ben McDermott B McDermott 6

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

Sydney Sixers captain Moises Henriques (93) is seven away from registering 100 sixes in the Big Bash League.

(93) is seven away from registering 100 sixes in the Big Bash League. Sydney Sixers' Ben Dwarshuis (144) is six away from become the third men's player to reach 150 wickets in the BBL after Sean Abbott (168) and Andrew Tye (160).

(144) is six away from become the third men's player to reach 150 wickets in the BBL after Sean Abbott (168) and Andrew Tye (160). If selected, Brisbane Heat allrounder Michael Neser (99) would make his 100th appearances in the Big Bash League.

