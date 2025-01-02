The Sixers host the Heat in their annual Coffs Harbour fixture in the second rematch of last season's decider
Sydney Sixers v Brisbane Heat: match preview
Match facts
Who: Sydney Sixers v Brisbane Heat
What: Match 21, KFC BBL|14
Where: C.ex Coffs International Stadium, Coffs Harbour
When: Friday, January 3. Bat flip at 5.20pm AEDT, first ball at 6.05pm AEDT
Officials: Troy Penman and Benjamin Treloar (field), Gregory Davidson (third), Sharad Patel (fourth), Kent Hannam (match referee)
Match squads
Sydney Sixers: Moises Henriques (c), Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Kerr, Ben Manenti, Todd Murphy, Kurtis Patterson, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Lachlan Shaw, Jordan Silk, James Vince
In: Ben Manenti. Out: Jackson Bird
The Sixers have rested quick Jackson Bird after he took 4-16 in losing cause against the Hobart Hurricanes. Ben Manenti comes in as his replacement.
Brisbane Heat: Colin Munro (c), Tom Alsop (wk), Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan McSweeney, Michael Neser, Will Prestwidge, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Paul Walter, Jack Wood
In: Tom Alsop (wk), Jack Wood. Out: Tom Banton, Daniel Drew, Jack Wildermuth
English wicketkeeper Tom Alsop has been named by the Heat for the first time since sustaining a quad injury ahead of their opening game. Tom Banton, Alsop's countryman who had replaced him in the squad, makes way.
Allrounder Jack Wood also returns to the squad for the first time since scoring 27 in his side's first match up against the Melbourne Stars.
Club news
Sydney Sixers
Brisbane Heat
Top performers
Most Runs
BBL|14 BKT Golden Bat
|Player
|Total
|
1
Cooper Connolly
C Connolly
|229
|2 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis
|194
|3 James Vince J Vince
|175
|4 Josh Philippe J Philippe
|154
|5 Max Bryant M Bryant
|153
|6 Mitchell Owen M Owen
|152
|7 Ashton Turner A Turner
|141
|8 Ben Duckett B Duckett
|135
Most Wickets
BBL|14 BKT Golden Arm
|Player
|Total
|
1
Ben Dwarshuis
B Dwarshuis
|10
|2 Xavier Bartlett X Bartlett
|9
|3 Jason Behrendorff J Behrendorff
|9
|4 Tom Rogers T Rogers
|8
|5 Wes Agar W Agar
|7
|6 Jackson Bird J Bird
|7
|7 Will Sutherland W Sutherland
|7
|8 Henry Thornton H Thornton
|7
Most sixes scored
BBL|14
|Player
|Total
|
1
Cooper Connolly
C Connolly
|12
|2 Max Bryant M Bryant
|8
|3 Jamie Overton J Overton
|8
|4 Mitchell Owen M Owen
|7
|5 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw
|7
|6 Laurie Evans L Evans
|6
|7 Nick Hobson N Hobson
|6
|8 Ben McDermott B McDermott
|6
Local knowledge
Rapid stats
- Sydney Sixers captain Moises Henriques (93) is seven away from registering 100 sixes in the Big Bash League.
- Sydney Sixers' Ben Dwarshuis (144) is six away from become the third men's player to reach 150 wickets in the BBL after Sean Abbott (168) and Andrew Tye (160).
- If selected, Brisbane Heat allrounder Michael Neser (99) would make his 100th appearances in the Big Bash League.
KFC BBL|14 standings
|Team
|
Matches playedM
|
WinsW
|
LossesL
|
TiesT
|
No resultsN/R
|
Net Run RateNRR
|
DeductionsDed.
|
Total pointsPTS
|1 Sydney Sixers Men SIX
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0.228
|0
|8
|2 Perth Scorchers Men SCO
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0.958
|0
|6
|3 Sydney Thunder Men THU
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0.361
|0
|6
|4 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|-0.301
|0
|6
|5 Melbourne Renegades Men REN
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0.984
|0
|4
|6 Brisbane Heat Men HEA
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|-0.727
|0
|4
|7 Adelaide Strikers Men STR
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|-0.558
|0
|2
|8 Melbourne Stars Men STA
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|-0.672
|0
|2
M: Matches played
W: Wins
L: Losses
T: Ties
N/R: No results
NRR: Net Run Rate
Ded.: Deductions
PTS: Total points