Melbourne Stars v Melbourne Renegades: match preview

Fresh off their first win of the season, the Stars host crosstown rivals the Renegades in the Melbourne derby at the MCG

Match facts

Who: Melbourne Stars v Melbourne Renegades

What: Match 23, KFC BBL|14

Where: MCG, Melbourne

When: Saturday, January 4. Bat flip at 6:30pm AEDT, first ball at 7:15pm AEDT

How to watch: Channel Seven, 7plus, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials: Shawn Craig and Donovan Koch (field), Simon Lightbody (third) Chris Grant (fourth) Bob Parry (match referee)

Match squads

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis (c), Hilton Cartwright, Ben Duckett, Sam Harper, Campbell Kellaway, Dan Lawrence, Glenn Maxwell, Jonathan Merlo, Usama Mir, Joel Paris, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle, Mark Steketee, Douglas Warren In: Douglas Warren. Out: Brody Couch

The Stars have made one change to their squad ahead of the Melbourne Derby on Saturday with left arm off-spinner Doug Warren replacing quick Brody Couch.

It will be a second BBL game for the 23-year-old if he is to make the final XI.

Hamish McKenzie (side) and Tom Curran (calf) weren't considered for selection as they continue their recoveries. Scott Boland and Beau Webster remain unavailable for the Stars due to Test commitments.

Melbourne Renegades: Will Sutherland (c), Jacob Bethell, Josh Brown, Xavier Crone, Laurie Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu, Tim Seifert, Callum Stow, Jon Wells, Adam Zampa In: Xavier Crone. Out: Fergus O'Neill

The Renegades have made one change following a second-straight loss on Thursday night against the Adelaide Strikers with Fergus O'Neill coming out for Xavier Crone.

It will be a first outing of the BBL campaign for Crone if he is to make the final XI.

Left arm leg-spinner Callum Stow is also a chance to make his BBL debut following the squad change while pace bowler Gurinder Sandhu is also an option.

Club news

Melbourne Stars

Melbourne Renegades

Get the latest

Top performers

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

Melbourne Stars' Glenn Maxwell (2969) and Melbourne Renegades' Jon Wells (2954) are 31 runs and 46 runs respectively away from reaching 3000 in the BBL. They would be the fifth and sixth batters to the milestone after Chris Lynn, Aaron Finch, D'Arcy Short and Moises Henriques.

Glenn Maxwell (45) is also five wickets away from reaching 50 in the Big Bash League.





KFC BBL|14 standings

BKT Big Bash Tipping is back! Simply select who you think will win each match and you’ll be in with the chance to win $1k every week, plus KFC vouchers and signed merch. Join now