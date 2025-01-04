The Hurricanes and Strikers meet for the second time this season after Hobart secured the points in Adelaide last week
Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers: match preview
Match facts
Who: Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers
What: Match 24, KFC BBL|14
Where: Ninja Stadium, Bellerive
When: Sunday, January 5. Bat flip at 6:30pm AEDT, first ball at 7:15pm AEDT
Officials: Sharad Patel and Ben Treloar (field), Gerard Abood (third), Muhammad Quereshi (fourth), Kepler Wessels (match referee)
Match squads
Hobart Hurricanes: Nathan Ellis (c), Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Peter Hatzoglou, Shai Hope (West Indies), Caleb Jewell, Chris Jordan (England), Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Waqar Salamkheil (Afghanistan), Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim
The Hurricanes have named an unchanged squad after handing Sydney Sixers their first defeat of the season. They will be hoping to have the services of their skipper Nathan Ellis again after he missed the last game with illness.
Adelaide Strikers: Matt Short (c), James Bazley, Cameron Boyce, Brendan Doggett, Liam Haskett, Chris Lynn, Jamie Overton (England), Lloyd Pope, Ollie Pope (England), Alex Ross, Liam Scott, D'Arcy Short, Henry Thornton, Jake Weatherald
The Strikers are also unchanged, and much like the hosts, awaiting the return of their captain, Matt Short. Short has continued to be included in the 14-player squad but has missed the last two games with a toe injury. His fitness will be assessed ahead of the game.
Club news
Hobart Hurricanes
Adelaide Strikers
Top performers
Most Runs
BBL|14 BKT Golden Bat
|Player
|Total
|
1
Cooper Connolly
C Connolly
|272
|2 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis
|242
|3 Ben Duckett B Duckett
|202
|4 David Warner D Warner
|178
|5 James Vince J Vince
|175
|6 Josh Philippe J Philippe
|154
|7 Max Bryant M Bryant
|153
|8 Mitchell Owen M Owen
|152
Most Wickets
BBL|14 BKT Golden Arm
|Player
|Total
|
1
Tom Rogers
T Rogers
|11
|2 Ben Dwarshuis B Dwarshuis
|10
|3 Henry Thornton H Thornton
|10
|4 Jason Behrendorff J Behrendorff
|10
|5 Xavier Bartlett X Bartlett
|9
|6 Jamie Overton J Overton
|9
|7 Lloyd Pope L Pope
|9
|8 Chris Green C Green
|8
Most sixes scored
BBL|14
|Player
|Total
|
1
Cooper Connolly
C Connolly
|14
|2 Finn Allen F Allen
|9
|3 Josh Brown J Brown
|9
|4 Max Bryant M Bryant
|8
|5 Jamie Overton J Overton
|8
|6 Laurie Evans L Evans
|7
|7 Glenn Maxwell G Maxwell
|7
|8 Mitchell Owen M Owen
|7
Local knowledge
Rapid stats
- Adelaide Strikers have won three of the past four games against Hobart Hurricanes but the Hurricanes defeated them in their last meeting on December 27, 2024.
- The last time Hobart Hurricanes defeated the Adelaide Strikers at Ninja Stadium was on January 2, 2023. Ben McDermott and Caleb Jewell both made half centuries opening the batting in that game.
- Mitch Owen has scored the most runs of any player from either side this season (152) heading into this game. D'Arcy Short is next best with 151.
- Henry Thornton has the most wickets of any player from either side this season (10) heading into this game. Jamie Overton and Lloyd Pope are next best with nine.
KFC BBL|14 standings
|Team
|
Matches playedM
|
WinsW
|
LossesL
|
TiesT
|
No resultsN/R
|
Net Run RateNRR
|
DeductionsDed.
|
Total pointsPTS
|1 Sydney Sixers Men SIX
|6
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0.228
|0
|9
|2 Sydney Thunder Men THU
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0.309
|0
|8
|3 Perth Scorchers Men SCO
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0.785
|0
|6
|4 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|-0.301
|0
|6
|5 Brisbane Heat Men HEA
|6
|2
|3
|0
|1
|-0.727
|0
|5
|6 Melbourne Renegades Men REN
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0.413
|0
|4
|7 Adelaide Strikers Men STR
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|-0.235
|0
|4
|8 Melbourne Stars Men STA
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|-0.531
|0
|4
M: Matches played
W: Wins
L: Losses
T: Ties
N/R: No results
NRR: Net Run Rate
Ded.: Deductions
PTS: Total points