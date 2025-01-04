Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers: match preview

The Hurricanes and Strikers meet for the second time this season after Hobart secured the points in Adelaide last week

Match facts

Who: Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers

What: Match 24, KFC BBL|14

Where: Ninja Stadium, Bellerive

When: Sunday, January 5. Bat flip at 6:30pm AEDT, first ball at 7:15pm AEDT

How to watch: Channel Seven, 7plus, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Officials: Sharad Patel and Ben Treloar (field), Gerard Abood (third), Muhammad Quereshi (fourth), Kepler Wessels (match referee)

Match squads

Hobart Hurricanes: Nathan Ellis (c), Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Peter Hatzoglou, Shai Hope (West Indies), Caleb Jewell, Chris Jordan (England), Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Waqar Salamkheil (Afghanistan), Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim

The Hurricanes have named an unchanged squad after handing Sydney Sixers their first defeat of the season. They will be hoping to have the services of their skipper Nathan Ellis again after he missed the last game with illness.

Adelaide Strikers: Matt Short (c), James Bazley, Cameron Boyce, Brendan Doggett, Liam Haskett, Chris Lynn, Jamie Overton (England), Lloyd Pope, Ollie Pope (England), Alex Ross, Liam Scott, D'Arcy Short, Henry Thornton, Jake Weatherald

The Strikers are also unchanged, and much like the hosts, awaiting the return of their captain, Matt Short. Short has continued to be included in the 14-player squad but has missed the last two games with a toe injury. His fitness will be assessed ahead of the game.

Club news

Hobart Hurricanes

Adelaide Strikers

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|14 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 272 2 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 242 3 Ben Duckett B Duckett 202 4 David Warner D Warner 178 5 James Vince J Vince 175 6 Josh Philippe J Philippe 154 7 Max Bryant M Bryant 153 8 Mitchell Owen M Owen 152

Most Wickets BBL|14 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Tom Rogers T Rogers 11 2 Ben Dwarshuis B Dwarshuis 10 3 Henry Thornton H Thornton 10 4 Jason Behrendorff J Behrendorff 10 5 Xavier Bartlett X Bartlett 9 6 Jamie Overton J Overton 9 7 Lloyd Pope L Pope 9 8 Chris Green C Green 8

Most sixes scored BBL|14 Player Total 1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 14 2 Finn Allen F Allen 9 3 Josh Brown J Brown 9 4 Max Bryant M Bryant 8 5 Jamie Overton J Overton 8 6 Laurie Evans L Evans 7 7 Glenn Maxwell G Maxwell 7 8 Mitchell Owen M Owen 7

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

Adelaide Strikers have won three of the past four games against Hobart Hurricanes but the Hurricanes defeated them in their last meeting on December 27, 2024.

The last time Hobart Hurricanes defeated the Adelaide Strikers at Ninja Stadium was on January 2, 2023. Ben McDermott and Caleb Jewell both made half centuries opening the batting in that game.

Mitch Owen has scored the most runs of any player from either side this season (152) heading into this game. D'Arcy Short is next best with 151.

Henry Thornton has the most wickets of any player from either side this season (10) heading into this game. Jamie Overton and Lloyd Pope are next best with nine.

KFC BBL|14 standings