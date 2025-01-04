InMobi
Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers: match preview

cricket.com.au
The Hurricanes and Strikers meet for the second time this season after Hobart secured the points in Adelaide last week

Match facts

Who: Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers

What: Match 24, KFC BBL|14

Where: Ninja Stadium, Bellerive

When: Sunday, January 5. Bat flip at 6:30pm AEDT, first ball at 7:15pm AEDT

How to watch: Channel Seven, 7plus, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials: Sharad Patel and Ben Treloar (field), Gerard Abood (third), Muhammad Quereshi (fourth), Kepler Wessels (match referee)

Match squads

Hobart Hurricanes: Nathan Ellis (c), Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Peter Hatzoglou, Shai Hope (West Indies), Caleb Jewell, Chris Jordan (England), Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Waqar Salamkheil (Afghanistan), Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim

The Hurricanes have named an unchanged squad after handing Sydney Sixers their first defeat of the season. They will be hoping to have the services of their skipper Nathan Ellis again after he missed the last game with illness.

Adelaide Strikers: Matt Short (c), James Bazley, Cameron Boyce, Brendan Doggett, Liam Haskett, Chris Lynn, Jamie Overton (England), Lloyd Pope, Ollie Pope (England), Alex Ross, Liam Scott, D'Arcy Short, Henry Thornton, Jake Weatherald

The Strikers are also unchanged, and much like the hosts, awaiting the return of their captain, Matt Short. Short has continued to be included in the 14-player squad but has missed the last two games with a toe injury. His fitness will be assessed ahead of the game.

Club news

Hobart Hurricanes

Adelaide Strikers

Get the latest

Top performers

Most Runs
BBL|14 BKT Golden Bat
Player Total
1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly
272
2 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 242
3 Ben Duckett B Duckett 202
4 David Warner D Warner 178
5 James Vince J Vince 175
6 Josh Philippe J Philippe 154
7 Max Bryant M Bryant 153
8 Mitchell Owen M Owen 152
Full Table
Most Wickets
BBL|14 BKT Golden Arm
Player Total
1 Tom Rogers T Rogers
11
2 Ben Dwarshuis B Dwarshuis 10
3 Henry Thornton H Thornton 10
4 Jason Behrendorff J Behrendorff 10
5 Xavier Bartlett X Bartlett 9
6 Jamie Overton J Overton 9
7 Lloyd Pope L Pope 9
8 Chris Green C Green 8
Full Table
Most sixes scored
BBL|14
Player Total
1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly
14
2 Finn Allen F Allen 9
3 Josh Brown J Brown 9
4 Max Bryant M Bryant 8
5 Jamie Overton J Overton 8
6 Laurie Evans L Evans 7
7 Glenn Maxwell G Maxwell 7
8 Mitchell Owen M Owen 7
Full Table

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

  • Adelaide Strikers have won three of the past four games against Hobart Hurricanes but the Hurricanes defeated them in their last meeting on December 27, 2024.
  • The last time Hobart Hurricanes defeated the Adelaide Strikers at Ninja Stadium was on January 2, 2023. Ben McDermott and Caleb Jewell both made half centuries opening the batting in that game.
  • Mitch Owen has scored the most runs of any player from either side this season (152) heading into this game. D'Arcy Short is next best with 151.
  • Henry Thornton has the most wickets of any player from either side this season (10) heading into this game. Jamie Overton and Lloyd Pope are next best with nine.

KFC BBL|14 standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Ties
T
No results
N/R
Net Run Rate
NRR
Deductions
Ded.
Total points
PTS
1 Sydney Sixers Men Sydney Sixers Men SIX 6 4 1 0 1 0.228 0 9
2 Sydney Thunder Men Sydney Thunder Men THU 5 4 1 0 0 0.309 0 8
3 Perth Scorchers Men Perth Scorchers Men SCO 6 3 3 0 0 0.785 0 6
4 Hobart Hurricanes Men Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 4 3 1 0 0 -0.301 0 6
5 Brisbane Heat Men Brisbane Heat Men HEA 6 2 3 0 1 -0.727 0 5
6 Melbourne Renegades Men Melbourne Renegades Men REN 6 2 4 0 0 0.413 0 4
7 Adelaide Strikers Men Adelaide Strikers Men STR 6 2 4 0 0 -0.235 0 4
8 Melbourne Stars Men Melbourne Stars Men STA 7 2 5 0 0 -0.531 0 4

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

T: Ties

N/R: No results

NRR: Net Run Rate

Ded.: Deductions

PTS: Total points

